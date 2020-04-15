Pratt High School seniors Derek Roadhouse and Raul Orozco made their college decision recently to play sports at the next level.

Roadhouse signed his letter of intent to play football at Sterling College this fall. Roadhouse has been playing football since 3rd grade, and football has taught him to enjoy working as a team and has given him many friends through the sport. He especially enjoyed playing with his brother, Drew Roadhouse, his freshman year when he was a senior.

Roadhouse said he also loved winning the games, and he had his fair share of wins over his high school career. In 2016, he was a part of the 4A State Championship, and in 2018 he was part of the 3A State Runner-up team. When asked who has helped him get to where he is now in football, he said his dad, his brother, former PHS coach Jamie Cruce, Coach Tyler Strong, and Coach Brent Hoelting.

His college decision was tough, but ultimately Sterling won him over. Along with playing football, Roadhouse is thinking about participating in choir, but he won’t make that decision until he knows his schedule better.

Raul Orozco signed to run at Southwestern College in their cross country, indoor, and outdoor track programs.

A standout runner at Pratt High, Orozco has many honors in both cross country and track. In cross country, Orozco was a league player for 3 years, was on the Regionals Runner-Up team, was a Regional medalist, a three-time 3rd team CLK (Central Kansas League) runner, was on the Regionals 3rd place team, and finished in the top 50 at State. In track, Orozco was a three-time CKL placer in the 3200 and twice in the 4x8.

Orozco has been influenced by the seniors of his freshman year and his coaches. Orozco hopes to leave behind the same legacy those people have left of having a hard work ethic.

“I hope all my teammates keep working and keep representing Pratt in the best way possible,” Orozco said.

Orozco’s college decision was between Southwestern and Emporia State University, and he chose Southwestern because of their scholarship offer, and that is the alma mater of his coach, Kathy Hitz.