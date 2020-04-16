The Catfish Chasers Tournament Series will host a tournament beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Perry Reservoir.

The weigh-in will be at 4 p.m., and check-in will begin at 5:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Ramp in the state park south of K-237 highway. Registration is $150 per team entry.

Due to social distancing protocols, tournament organizers ask those who wish to fish in the tournament to register online at catfishchasers.com. Anglers must follow social distancing guidelines and no grouping up will be allowed.

KCT to hold tourney

The Kansas Crappie Trail also announced its May 9 tournament on El Dorado Reservoir also will run as scheduled, though there would be some changes on the entry and weigh-in process that will be announced at a later date.

The previously scheduled event slated for April 18 on Tuttle Creek was postponed on April 4, with a new date to be announced when the pandemic is over.

KBN postpones events

The Kansas BASS Nation announced on Wednesday that the 4-Man/Team Series tournament slated for May 2-3 on Melvern will be postponed, as are the youth and high school state championships and qualifiers.

"The KBN Tournament committee will be working on a revised schedule to implement once we return to more normal circumstances," the KBN posted in a statement on Facebook.

Yacht club open at Lake Shawnee

Travis Towle, commodore of the Shawnee Yacht Club, said the yacht club's boat yard at Lake Shawnee is open for the season for those wanting to bring out their boat and enjoy some time on the water.

He noted to be sure to follow current social distancing regulations so everyone remains safe.

The SYC's 2020 events and social gatherings are suspended until further notice.