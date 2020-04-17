Macksville High School senior Brooke Smith committed to play volleyball at Kansas Wesleyan of Salina last week: a step towards her future she is excited to take.

Smith has been playing volleyball since 7th grade and has come to love the sport. Her junior year, Smith moved to Macksville her junior year to be closer to family. Since her start in 7th grade, she has become recognized as one of the best in the area. Smith has been honored as a member of the 2018 and 2019 Central Prairie League All League 1st team spot with a unanimous 1st team pick her senior year.

Also in 2019, she was honored as a 2019 Class 1A All State athlete. She played as an outside hitter and finished her high school career with a hit percentage of .330 and ranks among the top-ranked players in the state with an average of 4.9 kills per set.

Along with her impressive volleyball honors, Smith placed 5th at 1A State Track for high jump in 2019 and had a personal best of 5’2.

Smith knew she wanted to play volleyball in college before she decided where she wanted to go to school.

“The idea of playing at a higher level and in a bigger gym always made me ecstatic,” Smith said. “I had absolutely no clue where I was going to go to college. But when I went and saw the Kansas Wesleyan campus I loved it. And being able to play with the amazing volleyball team they have I knew I loved it there and I wanted to go.”

She has appreciated her high school coaches.

“My school coach Jennifer Gillespie definitely helped me during school season to become better,” Smith said.

Outside of school sports, she plays volleyball for the Southern Plains Thunder Volleyball Club out of Rozel, Kansas.

“Also my club volleyball coach Kayla Josefiak really pushed for me to be better on the court. I have a lot of respect for her and what she did for me, and I want to thank her for giving me the best club volleyball season I’ve experienced.”

Along with her coaches, her parents have been a driving force in her life to help her get to where she is now by allowing her to play volleyball and supporting her throughout her seasons.