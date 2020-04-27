BreAnna Droge is slowly learning to face a spring without softball ... again.

And now the Hayden senior standout pitcher is setting her sights on making a triumphant return to the diamond ... again.

Droge has experienced plenty of highlights in her high school career, including a state tournament berth as a freshman and earning All-City honors last spring as a junior.

But she has also had to deal with the the disappointment of missing two of her four high school seasons because of circumstances beyond her control.

After turning in a big freshman season for the Wildcats, Droge’s sophomore season ended long before it started, and she remembers the moment well.

"It was one of the first basketball games of the season and we were at Basehor-Linwood and I was in a JV game," Droge said. "There were about two or three minutes left, we were down, and I don’t know why I did what I did, but I jumped up to steal a ball and when I landed my knee just went out.

"I knew something was wrong and that was the end of it. I completely ruptured my ACL and I had a slight tear in my meniscus, so I had to have complete re-constructive surgery on all that."

The injury put Droge on the sidelines for nearly eight months, but Droge fought back to turn in an outstanding 2019 season for the Wildcats, leading Hayden to a 14-8 record and earning All-City first-team honors after ranking among the city leaders in virtually every pitching and hitting category.

"I think it was probably around September (of her junior year) that I started feeling myself again," Droge said. "Sadly I was a little bit slower than I had been (as a pitcher), but my speed finally got back up to where it was probably the first month we started playing school ball and it all took off from there.

’’We had some more really good players come in and overall we had a really good year."

The Wildcats’ season ended with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to eventual Class 4A state champion Augusta in a sub-state final, a loss that stoked Droge’s competitive fire for her senior year.

Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed when the ’20 season was canceled in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I honestly did not believe it at first," Droge said. "I kept thinking we were going to be able to pull through, so when I found out I was really disappointed.

"I was really excited for the season and playing with all the great friends I had made over the last four years."

BreAnna had also been looking forward to getting a chance to play with her younger sister, Alyssa.

"She’s probably a better pitcher than I was at her age, but she ended up tearing her ACL playing basketball also," Droge said. "We look alike, we act alike, we wanted to have the same injury I guess.

"That was a little bit of a damper, but I still had high hopes because we had a whole bunch of really good freshmen coming in and we had most of our same team from last year. I really could see us taking the whole thing this year until corona hit."

Now, for the second time in her career, Droge is back in comeback mode, turning her focus on getting ready to take the next step in her career at Kansas City Kansas Community College next season.

"My mom definitely makes sure that I am out there once, twice a week either batting or pitching and I’m really trying to stay on top of things," she said. "Hopefully this is going to be over pretty soon and I’m going to be playing summer ball and fall is going to be here before I know it and I’ll be playing in college.

"Softball is a really big sport in my family and I have my coaches and everyone else who has really encouraged me along the way. I don’t want to let them down, so I’m really excited to be able to keep playing over these next few years.’"