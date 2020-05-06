Xavier Bell was named the 2020 Mr. Basketball for the state of Kansas by the Kansas Coaches Association on Monday afternoon.

The senior, who’s already committed to Drexel was dominating all season long, including helping the Andover Central Jaguars fight back from a sub-.500 season to a state tournament berth.

Bell, the 6-4 guard averaged 24.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior. He was a Class 5A All-State selection and was an all-county first-team pick.

During his four years playing varsity for the Jaguars, he scored 1,710 points.

Bell started out the season with 25 points on 50 percent shooting with a win over Maize South. As the season dipped away, Bell did his best to keep the Jags afloat. It was a trip to Chanute that changed the season and during that tournament, the senior averaged 29.3 points. He came away with the MVP of the tournament but most importantly, the Jaguars came out as champions and a new sense of who they were to finish the season.

Andover Central finished the season 8-4, with losses to Andover (un- beaten), Haysville (unbeaten), Basehor-Linwood (two losses) and Eisen- hower (four losses). The Jaguars played one of the toughest schedules and still found a way.

Bell scored over 20 his final eight games of the season, with Andover Central going 6-2 during that stretch, including a career high 33 points against Maize South on Feb. 18. Bell scored 32 points and had three blocks in the upset over previously unbeaten Bishop Carroll to send the Jaguars to the Class 5A State Tournament.