EMPORIA — The Newton Junior Knights baseball team had a comeback fall short and a successful comeback in a doubleheader split Thursday at Emporia.

In the first game, Newton fell 8-7, but rallied in the second game for a 12-6 win.

In the second game, Newton fell behind 4-0 early, but rallied for two runs each in the second and third innings. Newton took the lead with an eight-run fourth inning and held off Emporia from there.

Owen Mick and Owen Myers each drove in three runs for the Knights. Jake Schmidt drove in two runs.

Cade Valdez, Caden Livesay and Joe Slechta each struck out two. Livesay threw two innings of relief for the win.

John Pringle and Cal Kohlmeier each had two hits and two RBIs for Emporia.

Cam Geitz struck out five in three innings for Emporia. Hunter Redeker struck out three in the loss.

In the first game, Emporia scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an 8-2 lead. Newton came back with five runs in the top of the third. The Knights left a runner stranded in both the fourth and fifth innings as the two-hour time limit expired.

Luke Hirsh and Carson Considine each drove in two runs for Newton. Vance Kinsey and Kohlmeier each had two hits and drove in two runs for Emporia.

Aaron Ross pitched a complete game for Emporia, striking out three and walking seven. Schmidt took the loss for Newton. Jayden Nash and Parker Schultz also pitched.

Emporia is 1-4. Newton is 2-2 and hosts Andover at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Klein-Scott Field.

First game

Newton;115;00;—7;6;3

Emporia;170;00;—8;9;1

Schmidt (L), Nash 2, Schultz 5 and Ruggeiro; Ross (W) and Trujillo.

Second game

Newton;022;80;—12;5;2

Emporia;400;20;—6;8;4

Valdez, Livesay (W) 3, Slechta and Hirsh; Geitz, Redeker (L) 4 and Trujillo.