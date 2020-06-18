The number of positive COVID-19 results continues to grow among Kansas State student-athletes, jumping to eight active cases in a report issued Wednesday night by the school's athletic department.

That's a jump of six since the previous report of two on Tuesday. Earlier Wednesday, the Manhattan Mercury reported via a Manhattan city government spokesperson that four more athletes had tested positive for a total of six, but the number was later amended to four total.

The Wednesday night number of eight came after approximately 130 athletes, presumably football players, had gone through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

K-State has yet to identify the cases as members of the football team, but no other student-athletes are permitted to return to campus for workouts until July 1.

The football team began voluntary workouts Monday after reporting to Manhattan as early as June 1 for a weeklong quarantine before being tested for the coronavirus.

The athletic department's Tuesday release said all student-athletes are required to follow a return-to-campus policy that includes a seven-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine after arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, they are not allowed inside any K-State athletics facilities and may not take part in voluntary or required team activities before producing a negative test result.

The question remains how many of the athletes who tested positive had contact with other players outside school facilities.

Per department policy, anyone testing positive is medically managed according to local, state, national and CDC guidelines, starting with a 10-day self-isolation and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. The guidelines also call for quarantine for anyone known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

The news release said that the athletic department will "continue to work closely and communicate with county and university health officials to evaluate the situation and continue best practices."

K-State is scheduled to open its 2021 football season on Sept. 5 against Buffalo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.