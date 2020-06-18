The Newton Rebels finally cut down on walks and giving up extra bases only to have the bats cool down in a 6-4 loss to the Hutchinson Monarchs Wednesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Klein-Scott Field.

Hutchinson improves to 3-0 in league play. Newton falls to 1-3, 0-3 in the league.

“We made pretty good contact,” Hutchinson manager Deron McCue said. “The kids bared down with two outs. That’s the key to winning ballgames. The pitching was a little more around the strike zone tonight. The pitchers are getting more used to throwing. They haven’t thrown in three or four months, but they are starting to get the hang of things.”

Newton pitchers gave up just three walks, but left 11 runners on base. The Newton defense also didn’t give up a stolen base.

“We pitched a lot better tonight,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “It was one of those things where we hit better in those first two games. Then we didn’t hit as well today. We had some really good at bats, but we didn’t put things together with runners in scoring position. (Runners left on base) are going to make or break you. When your pitching is on, you have to score a lot. When your pitching is off, you have to score a lot anyway. If you let teams hang around, they are going to stay around and beat you.”

Hutchinson was led by Dylan Nedved, who went two for four hitting with a home run and three RBIs. Drew Reetz went two for four with a home run and two RBIs.

Hutchinson opened the scoring with a Reetz home run with one out in the top of the first inning. Nedved hit a two-out RBI single in the third. The play ended on a throw to the plate from left fielder Kaeden Moore.

Tanner Schrag hit an RBI double for Hutchinson with one out in the top of the seventh. Reetz scored Schrag on a two-out single. Nedved followed with a two-run home run.

Newton loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Jack Sigrist grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run. A hit batter reloaded the bases. After an infield fly, Lincoln Andrews drew a walk to score a run. A pop fly to deep center ended the threat.

The Rebels added two runs in the eighth on a two-out error.

Hutchinson starter Preston Snavely went four innings, allowing three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Ty Clark pitched a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts for the win. Noah Kelly and Carson Corneluis followed. Bryson Lucas pitched a ninth for the save.

Newton starter Jacob Lindeman went three innings, allowing two runs, three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Chandler Henkelman followed with 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout. Zach Gillig struck out six of the seven batters he faced.

“Gillig is lights out,” Clark said of the Friends redshirt freshman. “He’s our no. 1 option out of the bullpen. We have to keep him healthy. He just comes in and does his job.”

Lachlan Ross went two for four hitting for Newton. Sigrist went two for five.

The two teams wind up their four-game series at 7 p.m. Friday at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson. Newton opens a four-game series with the Sunflower Seeds at 7 p.m. Saturday at Klein-Scott Field.

Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi

Sartori dh;4;0;1;0

Reetz 2b;4;2;2;2

Nedved ss;4;1;2;3

Barber 3b;4;0;1;0

Stephens c;3;0;1;0

Hamm c;1;0;0;0

Rindt 1b;3;0;0;0

Callahan 1b;1;0;0;0

Ketcher rf;4;1;1;0

Whitchurch cf;3;0;0;0

Schrag lf;3;2;1;1

TOTALS;34;6;9;6

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Sigrist 2b;5;0;2;1

Gaston cf;3;0;0;1

White ph;1;0;0;0

Boneventre dh;3;0;0;0

Viloria ph;2;0;0;0

Andrews 1b;3;0;0;1

Brautman ss;3;0;1;0

Ouchi c;4;1;1;0

Ross 3b;4;1;2;0

Thrasher rf;1;1;0;0

J.Martinez rf;1;0;0;0

Moore lf;2;1;0;0

TOTALS;34;4;6;2

Hutchinson;101;000;400;—6

Newton;000;000;220;—4

E — Ross, Brautman, Hamm, Nedved. DP — Newton, Hutchinson. LOB — Hut. 2, New. 11. 2B — Sartori, Schrag, Ross. HR — Reetz (1), Nedved (1).

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Snavely;4;3;0;0;1;4

Clark, W;1;0;0;0;1;2

Kelly1.2;2;2;2;2;0

Corneluis;1.1;1;2;0;3;1

Lucas, S;1;0;0;0;1;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Lindeman, L;3;3;2;2;2;3

Henkelman;3.2;6;3;3;1;1

Gillig;2.1;0;0;0;0;6

WP — Henkelman, Kelly, Lucas. PB — Ouchi. HBP — Thrasher (Kelly), White (Kelly). Time — 2:44.