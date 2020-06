The Hays Larks will celebrate Larkstoberfest and honor former players before Saturday night’s game against the Colorado Springs Outlaws.

The gates will open at Larks Park at 6 p.m.,with bierocks and spitzbuban cookies being served. Former players are asked to check in at the raffle table and their names will be announced before the 7 p.m. first pitch as part of Larks Legends Night.