NEWTON — The Ottawa Arrows will be looking to reignite the offense this weekend in the Pittsburg Tournament.

Ottawa mustered just two runs combined during a doubleheader Wednesday in Newton. The Knights bested Ottawa, 10-0 in five innings and 7-2.

Ottawa was coming off games with 12 hits against Garnett and 14 in the win over Emporia a week ago. Both of those wins produced double-digit runs.

Ottawa had trouble generating hits in RBI situations. Ottawa left runners on base in the first three innings of the opener.

The Arrows had Newton on the ropes a couple of times in the nightcap, but the Knights’ pitchers wriggled out of the jams.

Newton jumped on Ottawa early in both games, leading 5-0 after the first two innings. The Knights finished off Arrows with a five-run fifth inning to run-rule Ottawa in the opener.

Newton scored two in the fourth inning of the nightcap to stretch the lead to 7-0.

Ottawa answered back with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Carson Hein had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Cole Swanson ripped an RBI double.

Ottawa finished with seven hits in the nightcap.

The Arrows (3-6) will play four games — two each on Saturday and Sunday — in the first tournament of the year. Ottawa plays teams from Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in the tourney.

Ottawa opens the tournament 10:30 a.m. Saturday against the Gladstone, Missouri, Owls. The Arrows play 8:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburg’s Junior team.

The Arrows play 10:30 a.m. Sunday against 3 Rivers Bandits (Oklahoma) and closes the tourney at 3:30 p.m. against Complete Game Indians.