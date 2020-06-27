The foursome of Damon Thompson, Justin Jacquinot, Matt Ewald and Sam Wempe combined to shoot a 13-under 57 to take a two-shot lead after Saturday’s opening round of the TGA City Four-Man Best Ball/Shamble at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

Thompson, Jacquinot, Ewald and Wempe made the turn with a 5-under 30 before lighting it up on the back nine in Saturday’s best-ball format. The foursome combined to birdie six of the first seven holes on the back nine while making an eagle 3 on the par-5 No. 5 en route to an 8-under 27 on the back.

TGA City Match Play champion Adam Head teamed with Mac McFarland, Zach Hillmer and Drew Judd to shoot an 11-under 59 on Saturday, making the turn tied with Thompson, Jacquinot, Ewald and Wempe and then shooting 6-under on the back with an eagle 2 on the par-4 No. 12. Matt Francis, Brian Walker, Justice Valdivia and Kurt Walker were three shots off the lead after a 10-under 60, leading at the turn with a 39 on the front nine which featured six birdies.

The foursome of Jim Bauersfeld, Brian Baker, Tim Bervert and Jim Sanders leads the first flight at 5 under, a shot ahead of three other foursomes.

The tourney will conclude with Sunday’s shamble format at Cypress Ridge.

TGA CITY FOUR MAN BEST BALL/SHAMBLE

at Cypress Ridge GC

Saturday’s best-ball results

Championship flight

57 — Damon Thompson, Justin Jacquinot, Matt Ewald, Sam Wempe

59 — Mac McFarland, Adam Head, Zach Hillmer, Drew Judd

60 — Matt Francis, Brian Walker, Justice Valdivia, Kurt Walker

First flight

65 — Jim Bauersfeld, Brian Baker, Tim Bervert, Jim Sanders

66 — Chris McPheron, Brady Isaacson, GT Coe, Travis Crow; James Preisner, Cody Tarvin, Jarod Tetuan, Brett Broxterman; Jake Bervert, Brady Sisk, Andrew Meile, Jordan Plachecki

68 — Eddie Shirron, Taylor Dunham, Greg Shirron, Jack Hornor

Sunday’s shamble tee times

10:30 a.m. — Eddie Shirron, Taylor Dunham, Greg Shirron, Jack Hornor

10:40 — Jake Bervert, Brady Sisk, Andrew Meile, Jordan Plachecki

10:50 — James Preisner, Cody Tarvin, Jarod Tetuan, Brett Broxterman

11 — Chris McPheron, Brad Isaacson, GT Coe, Travis Crow

11:10 — Jim Bauersfeld, Brian Baker, Tim Bervert, Jim Sanders

11:20 — Matt Francis, Brian Walker, Justice Valdivia, Kurt Walker

11:30 — Mac McFarland, Adam Head, Zach Hillmer, Drew Judd

11:40 — Damon Thompson, Justin Jacquinot, Matt Ewald, Sam Wempe