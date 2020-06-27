The foursome of Damon Thompson, Justin Jacquinot, Matt Ewald and Sam Wempe combined to shoot a 13-under 57 to take a two-shot lead after Saturday’s opening round of the TGA City Four-Man Best Ball/Shamble at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Thompson, Jacquinot, Ewald and Wempe made the turn with a 5-under 30 before lighting it up on the back nine in Saturday’s best-ball format. The foursome combined to birdie six of the first seven holes on the back nine while making an eagle 3 on the par-5 No. 5 en route to an 8-under 27 on the back.
TGA City Match Play champion Adam Head teamed with Mac McFarland, Zach Hillmer and Drew Judd to shoot an 11-under 59 on Saturday, making the turn tied with Thompson, Jacquinot, Ewald and Wempe and then shooting 6-under on the back with an eagle 2 on the par-4 No. 12. Matt Francis, Brian Walker, Justice Valdivia and Kurt Walker were three shots off the lead after a 10-under 60, leading at the turn with a 39 on the front nine which featured six birdies.
The foursome of Jim Bauersfeld, Brian Baker, Tim Bervert and Jim Sanders leads the first flight at 5 under, a shot ahead of three other foursomes.
The tourney will conclude with Sunday’s shamble format at Cypress Ridge.
TGA CITY FOUR MAN BEST BALL/SHAMBLE
at Cypress Ridge GC
Saturday’s best-ball results
Championship flight
57 — Damon Thompson, Justin Jacquinot, Matt Ewald, Sam Wempe
59 — Mac McFarland, Adam Head, Zach Hillmer, Drew Judd
60 — Matt Francis, Brian Walker, Justice Valdivia, Kurt Walker
First flight
65 — Jim Bauersfeld, Brian Baker, Tim Bervert, Jim Sanders
66 — Chris McPheron, Brady Isaacson, GT Coe, Travis Crow; James Preisner, Cody Tarvin, Jarod Tetuan, Brett Broxterman; Jake Bervert, Brady Sisk, Andrew Meile, Jordan Plachecki
68 — Eddie Shirron, Taylor Dunham, Greg Shirron, Jack Hornor
Sunday’s shamble tee times
10:30 a.m. — Eddie Shirron, Taylor Dunham, Greg Shirron, Jack Hornor
10:40 — Jake Bervert, Brady Sisk, Andrew Meile, Jordan Plachecki
10:50 — James Preisner, Cody Tarvin, Jarod Tetuan, Brett Broxterman
11 — Chris McPheron, Brad Isaacson, GT Coe, Travis Crow
11:10 — Jim Bauersfeld, Brian Baker, Tim Bervert, Jim Sanders
11:20 — Matt Francis, Brian Walker, Justice Valdivia, Kurt Walker
11:30 — Mac McFarland, Adam Head, Zach Hillmer, Drew Judd
11:40 — Damon Thompson, Justin Jacquinot, Matt Ewald, Sam Wempe