High Plains Farm Credit holds director elections

Stockholders of High Plains Farm Credit, ACA, have re-elected Tim Benoit of Damar, Howard Boese of Brownell, Keith Kennedy of Hoxie and Monte Thom of Medicine Lodge to the board of directors at the conclusion of mail balloting on July 2. All will serve three-year terms.

The stockholders also elected the Nominating Committee for 2021, which is composed of Matt Grabbe, Steve Persinger, David Sasse and Ron Wyckoff for Territory 1, Chad Flax, Steve Heath, Harvey Heier and Terry Ostmeyer for Territory 2, John Blackwell, Kirk Larson, Scott Livingston and Chelsea Steffan for Territory 3. Peter Befort, William Slipke and Al Tiemeyer have been selected as the alternate members of the committee.

Thank you for participating in this year’s election. High Plains Farm Credit donated $5 per returned ballot combined with employee donations and CoBank’s Sharing Success program, High Plains Farm Credit will donate $10,000 to the Kansas 4-H Foundation next month.

With loan volume of over $1.3 billion, High Plains Farm Credit is part of the Farm Credit System, which has served agriculture in Kansas since 1917. As a cooperative lender that is wholly owned by its customers, High Plains Farm Credit has a chartered territory which includes the counties of Norton, Phillips, Smith, Graham, Rooks, Osborne, Ellis, Russell, Ness, Lane, Trego, Gove, Sheridan, Rush, Barton, Hodgeman, Pawnee, Stafford, Ford, Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt, Meade, Clark, Comanche and Barber counties, but through agreements with other Kansas Farm Credit Associations also originates loans throughout the state of Kansas.