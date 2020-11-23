Cosmetology services include confidence boost

Brooklyn Humble

Pratt Tribune

Christina Howell, owner of The Signature Style salon in Pratt, recently shared what she and her employees love about having a business in Pratt and their atmosphere.

Signature Style has been in Pratt since 2013 when it was opened by by Howell. The services offered there include hair coloring, haircuts, hair styles, hair treatments along with texture and thermal straightening, removing unwanted facial hair, manicures, pedicures, facials, and eyelash extensions. They have a great team to provide those services.

Howell doesn’t only run the store as she also works on clients along with Brenna Thomas who is also the manager, Madalyn Owens, and Danielle Canaan.

Howell and the salon participate in community as often as they can.

“We provide cosmetology services for our community and we try to give back as much as possible,” Howell said. “We've done back-to-school haircuts and all proceeds went to the Pratt Public Library. We have also worked with our local retirement home communities during national nursing home week to provide complementary nail services. Signature Style supports all school programs in Pratt County (PCC, Pratt and Skyline) through donations, job shadows and speaking to students. We work with our local chamber office to provide events for our community.”

Howell said that one plus of owning a business in a rural area like Pratt is that there is a greater chance of success because of the hometown relationships built between guests and community.

The workers discussed how much they love working with their supportive coworkers and they also share the love for their clients.

“My favorite thing is getting to meet new people and learn about them and their lives,” said Owens. “The best reward is having your guest love the work you’ve done and continue to rebook with you.”

Canaan said her favorite part about working behind the chair is helping people feel confident in their own skin.

“Many people turn to us when they may not be happy with themselves, are going through major life changes, or just want to keep up with the latest trends,” she said. “I love being the person they turn to in that aspect, while I’m also able to build a personal connection through that.”

Signature Style participates in events out on by the Pratt Area of Commerce, such as Ladies Night Out events, some Sidewalk Sales, and Praise in the Park.

To find out information on those events and when they are you can visit their facebook page, Signature Style.

The shop also sells beauty products at the salon. When customers go into the salon, they can see a selection of what they can buy. On their Facebook page they share information about these products.

Instead of making a long trip out of town for beauty needs, Prattans can support their local business here in Pratt while getting a new look while saving time. To contact them, check out their Facebook page or contact them at (620)508-6420.