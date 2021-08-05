Adams Brown Ranks as 144th largest firm in U.S.

COURTESY OF ADAMS BROWN

Pratt Tribune

Adams Brown, strategic allies and CPAs, has been recognized as the 144th largest accounting firms in the U.S. by Inside Public Accounting’s annual ranking.

The firm rose 19 spots this year to 144, having ranked 163 in 2020 and 165 in 2019. Firms ranked between 101 and 200 range from $20 million to $39.4 million in annual revenue.

“This recognition showcases the fact that Adams Brown is a growing, local firm here to ensure small- and medium-sized businesses in our communities have access to quality accounting, audit, tax and consulting services,” said Brian Staats, managing partner.

Adams Brown, Strategic Allies and CPAs, provides a wide range of traditional and specialized CPA and consulting services to clients throughout the nation, with specialized teams focusing on agriculture organizations, construction companies, manufacturers, healthcare professionals, governmental and not-for-profit organizations, and small family-held businesses.

IPA’s Top 400 is the most comprehensive list of North American public accounting firms available, with more of the largest 500 firms participating than any other survey. It was founded in 1987 and is published by the Platt Group.