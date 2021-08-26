New businesses bring life to Pratt economy with health and beauty services

By Edward J. Naughton

Pratt Tribune

Two new businesses have recently opened their doors in Pratt, with grand openings in the near future - Fulfill Med Spa and Powercat Cuts.

Three local, female health care providers, Rachael Hauser, M.D., Laura Ballard, A.P.R.N., and Jessica Creadick, R.N., decided to launch a medical spa business in Pratt, with their grand opening set for Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fulfill Med Spa, located at 111 E. 4th St., will be offering beauty, cosmetic, personal care, and massage therapy services to new customers.

While opening and operating a business during the pandemic is not without its challenges, Creadick said providers routinely wear masks while working with people. Unless Dr. Hauser identifies a reason for a client to wear a mask when an appointment is made or when paperwork is filled out, people are not required to wear masks when coming in for appointments.

“If it got to the point where something extraordinary needed to be done in the interest of public health because local outbreak of disease calls for extra measures for everyone, then Dr. Hauser would determine those precautionary measures," Creadick said.

Taryn Conkle, licensed massage therapist, will be providing sports, prenatal, Swedish, and deep tissue massages to customers by appointment on Thursdays throughout August, but in September, the day of the week will shift to every Wednesday availability for appointment scheduling. Ellie Fowler is the new beauty aesthetician at Fulfill Med Spa.

Down the street, located at 1021 W. 2nd St., Dedra Koehn is the new owner and operator of Powercat Cuts. Fully licensed by the state to provide different types of services to her customers, Koehn specializes in men’s cuts and beard trimming, and she also provides therapeutic massages, medi-cupping body work, lymphatic drainage services, and eyebrow waxing.

Koehn has many years of experience with helping athletes in physically demanding sports like football. She is especially proud of the close relationship she has built with the Kansas State University football team over the years, but in May 2021, Koehn made the decision to move from Manhattan, KS, to Pratt.

Koehn opened the doors to her new business in July, but she has not seen as many new customers from Pratt as she would like.

"Men will come here for a haircut from Greensburg, Kingman, and other places too, but so far not many from Pratt," Koehn said.

Koehn hopes to gain more support from Pratt customers, and her package pricing offers scalp massages and neck massages at the end of men’s haircuts. Anyone with questions about pricing or scheduling an appointment can call and speak with her; especially if they are having trouble finding a time to meet with her during her posted schedule of business hours. Those interested may call 620-770-4137.

She said customers will find good prices for the level of services she offers at her business.

Koehn has a list of hours posted, but she said she is trying to make adjustments and be flexible to meet the need for men who want to come in for a haircut after work.

For her business, Koehn said she sets a very high standard when it comes to sanitation, and especially when it comes to operating during the pandemic.

"I change everything out that needs to be changed out in between customers for sanitation purposes, like guards for clippers, and even the barber apron that goes around men when they get their haircut so that the same items are not used in succession on customers," Koehn said.

For more information on Powercat Cuts and Fulfill Med Spa, people can visit the business Facebook pages or call for details on scheduling appointments.