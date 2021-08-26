Blades Hair Studio: the job never stops for Goertzen and Eck

By Jaelynn Bridges

Pratt Tribune

For over a year, small businesses have faced a myriad of challenges navigating pandemic-related economic shutdowns and state health protocols, but for Blades Hair Studio owner, Lisa Goertzen, the uncertainty of the global health crisis showed the importance of providing a positive environment where clients can leave feeling good about themselves.

Like many other businesses, Blades Hair Studio had a new set of health protocols to comply with this past year to resume and maintain operations. The studio was closed for eight weeks before state restrictions began to ease, and although they were allowed to re-open, many customers remained fearful about contracting the virus.

Goertzen and stylist, Leisa Eck, both agreed that one of the most difficult aspects of operating a hair studio during the pandemic involved keeping conversations positive with clients and talking about COVID-19 as little as possible.

At Blades Hair Studio, stylists work three 12-hour days a week and provide many different services for clients. The job involves heavy multitasking as clients come and go throughout the day and both Goertzen and Eck agree that building and maintaining relationships is one of the most important aspects of their work.

Deep conversations with clients can sometimes make it difficult to stay on schedule, but Goertzen and Eck say that they want to make sure people know they are there if anyone needs to talk.

“Staying on schedule is a very big task for us,” Eck said.

As hairstylists, forming good relationships with clients is critical, and Goertzen and Eck both agree that their jobs do not stop at being hairdressers. Rather, they said they must also strive to boost positivity in the town and maintain their relationships with customers, including checking on clients when they know someone is going through a rough time.

Goertzen said she sees the other salons in town as more of a group to keep the community together rather than competition for business. She said that other businesses help make the town stronger.

For the upcoming year, Goertzen said the goal at Blades remains to always keep making everyone feel good about themselves.