Volunteers donate time to beautify Brown Memorial Park in St. John

Brown Memorial Park and Cornwell Park in St. John are getting makeovers this summer as local volunteers and businesses donate their time and services to the cause.

The idea to renovate the parks came from City of St. John Council member, Esai Macias, when he saw a need for the project and decided to act on it.

“I live across from one of the two parks in town and noticed how run-down it was starting to get, did some research and took my idea of a park renovation to the city administrator and park supervisor,” Macias said. “Together, we developed a plan of action, got approval, set a date and gathered supplies. The next step was finding the volunteers to help.”

The first workday for the park project was June 27 at Brown Memorial Park but a small group of people worked for two days prior.

“A group of volunteers dug out all of the old mulch and put new in,” Macias said. “Weeded and shaped bushes in the flower bed and put mulch down for that, all at Brown Park.”

Macias said there was a good turnout with around 15 to 18 volunteers coming to help clean up the park.

“A big shoutout to all those involved in helping make our community a better place by volunteering their personal time,” Macias said. “Without them, these things are not possible.”

Among those who helped with the project, Chad Johnson, Owner-Operator at Surface Therapy, also contributed his time and services.

“On June 26, I prepped the wood benches for staining by removing the mildew and gray dead cell wood,” Johnson said. “This gave the wood surface a ‘clean slate’ for the stain. I also pressure washed some playground equipment to remove dirt and loose paint to get it ready for paint.”

Macias said another workday will be scheduled at a later date in order to paint and also to begin working on Cornwell Park.

“I am a somewhat recent St. John transplant and it still amazes me how much pride the community has for this town,” Johnson said. “It was wonderful to see the individuals donating their time and resources to help beautify St. John.”

All was done just in time for Fourth of July festivities at the park and in the surrounding area.