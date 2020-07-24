Girls’ conference emphasizes faith, growing in God’s grace

Karhie Stegman

Pratt Tribune

Cunningham teens Lillian Reed and Alayna McGuire shared their faith stories with Pratt young women on Saturday, giving high school and college-aged girls the opportunity to grow in their faith at the first “Grow in Grace” event.

The event, first planned to be held at the Front Porch in Pratt, had to be moved to the Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene gymnasium because of overwhelming response in registrations as the July 18 event grew near.

On Saturday, more than 60 girls sang worship songs, listened and interacted with speakers Amy Clarkson and Kayla Flora, painted succulent pots to represent “Growing” in Grace, and had discussions about their own lives and how they relate to women in the Bible.

“The Lord showed up in SO many amazing ways throughout the whole process of planning this, every song sung, every word prayed, and every connection made,” Lillian Reed wrote in a Facebook post.

In Amy Clarkson’s talk, she discussed four women from the Bible: Eve, Sarah, Esther, and Ruth. Everyone who attended the event received free clay earrings handmade by Kailey Hamm to represent the woman they related to most.

Lillian Reed and Alayna McGuire gave a talk over what “Growing in Grace” meant to them.

Kelsie Nauman was asked to speak, but was unable to attend at the last minute, so Kayla Flora created a talk in less than 24 hours. Flora’s talk was about the highs and lows in life and where God is in the midst of it all.

Social distancing was practiced and masks were used when the participants were in line to get lunch.