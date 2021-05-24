The Times that We Live In: As the world shifts, the people must repent

Richard Meyer

Pratt Tribune

Rev 16:4 And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood. Rivers mean flowing torrents and fountains here means from the porous parts and of water was not in the original text but was added later. Let see in the porous part of the earth there are water, oil and gas, and lava.it can be any of the things that it is talking about. Also in Rev 16:5-7it says “ And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, which art, and wast, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus. For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy. And I heard another out of the altar say, Even so, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous are thy judgments”. This is the third angel of the seven that speak in Rev. In chapter14:8 it says,”

And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication”. So this is the fall of Mystery Babylon. This is a city that in the end times has great control of influence over the city of the world. To find out more about this city and nation we have to go to Rev 18:1-8

After these things I saw another angel coming down from heaven, having great authority, and the earth was illuminated with his glory. And he cried mightily with a loud voice, saying, "Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and has become a dwelling place of demons, a prison for every foul spirit, and a cage for every unclean and hated bird! For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth have become rich through the abundance of her luxury."

And I heard another voice from heaven saying, "Come out of her, my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues. For her sins have reached to heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities. Render to her just as she rendered to you, and repay her double according to her works; in the cup which she has mixed, mix double for her. In the measure that she glorified herself and lived luxuriously, in the same measure give her torment and sorrow; for she says in her heart, 'I sit as queen, and am no widow, and will not see sorrow.' Therefore her plagues will come in one day — death and mourning and famine. And she will be utterly burned with fire, for strong is the Lord God who judges her.

Jesus is the “KING OF KINGS”. So the queen refers to the church, so this city is in a country that at one time was a Christian nation, but has let all kinds of evil in to its being. This city will be destroyed in one hour so no one will ever live there again. We go back to the three things that are in the porous areas, lava is the only one that can destroy to that extent in one hour. Did the scientist say that there would be volcanos? In verse 11 it says "And the merchants of the earth will weep and mourn over her, for no one buys their merchandise anymore”. So this country was an importer nation. Also in Rev 18:23 The light of a lamp shall not shine in you anymore, So it is known for a lamp that shines. How about the lamp that is in Lady Liberty’s hand could this be the lamp that the Bible refers to?

Fifty years ago this city did not have any lava under it, but now some of the lava that is causing the shifting of the poles is under this city.

So “LET NOT YOU HEART BE TROUBLED” God can still repent if the people repents.