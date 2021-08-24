Whitehills celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Pratt Tribune

James and Donna (Bryan) Whitehill of Augusta, KS-- married August 15, 1971 at the First Christian Church in Pratt, Kansas-- celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Sugar Shane’s Cafe in Augusta, Kansas on their anniversary weekend with over 90 family and friends in attendance.

Guests enjoyed being greeted by two of Jim and Donna's grandchildren, Vada and River, who wore the bride and groom’s original bridal gown and groom's jacket. Mark Whitehill and Rebecca Lester hosted the program with Mark speaking via video and Rebecca speaking on-site. Guests had the option to attend remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks were available for those who attended in person.

A memorable slideshow was presented with pictures of Jim and Donna through the years-- from their wedding day to the present. The slideshow music was “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban and “Elusive Butterfly” by Bob Lind. Jim and Donna each shared a list of the progression of jobs and businesses they have worked, owned, and managed over their lives, and the program was recorded on Zoom video. Light refreshments were served, along with an anniversary cake decorated with small yellow and white daisy candies; small, edible gold balls; and a golden number 50.

Children and grandchildren: Mark Whitehill and wife, Lisa, of Mililani, Hawaii. Children, Madi Millspaugh, of Orlando, FL; River Whitehill, of Richmond, MO; and Christian Millspaugh of Mililani, Hawaii; and Rebecca (Whitehill) Lester and husband, John, of Clarksville, AR. Children, Vada Wood, of Hendrix College in Conway, AR, and Shane Wood, of ASMSA in Hot Springs, AR.

Family and Guests: Jim’s sister, Janet (Whitehill) McCauley, son Matthew McCauley, and grandchildren, Ian and Kinsley McCauley of Winfield, KS. Jim’s brothers: Wayne Whitehill and wife, Betsy, of Buford, GA; Dean Whitehill and wife, Judy, of Lenexa, KS; Rex Whitehill of Chestnutridge, MO; and David Whitehill and wife, Yvonne, and son Joshua Whitehill and wife, Haley, and grandchildren Watson and Weslyn of Latham, KS; Donna’s sister, Linda (Bryan) Parker and grandson Beau Parker of Pratt, KS; Donna’s brother, Jerry Bryan and wife, Melissa, of DeRidder, LA; Donna’s niece, Jennifer (Bryan) Willcott and daughter, Natalie, of Holton, KS; Donna’s aunt, Carolyn (Larsen) Richardson of Great Bend, KS; Donna’s cousins, Sandy (Bryan) Dutt and husband Greg, of Abilene, KS, Terry (Bryan) Rogers from Jay, OK and Roy Lee Bryan from Glenpool, OK. Many friends, neighbors, and church members also attended.

Zoom attendees: Several guests joined by video. Mark and Lisa Whitehill of Mililani, Hawaii; Madi Milspaugh and Jaxon Self of Orlando, FL; Shane Wood/Lester, grandson, attending the Arkansas School for Arts, Sciences, and Mathematics in Hot Springs, AR; Jim’s cousin, Forrest and wife, Elaine Uppendahl, of Albuquerque, NM, and their daughter LeeAnn (Uppendahl) Potter and husband, Steve, of Owings, MD.