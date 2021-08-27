Kellers celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Pratt Tribune

Bud and Sue Keller celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 19, 2021. Bud is a Preston, Kansas native. He was the youngest of Emmet and Verlie Keller’s 16 children. He went to California to visit his oldest brother, Wes, at his church in California in 1960, and he fell in love with one of the congregation members, Susan Jones.

They married a year later and have resided in Kansas for 60 years with Bud farming, coaching basketball, and teaching. Sue was his biggest cheerleader and worked outside and inside the home while raising four children: Lee, Jacquie, Carson and Jenni. They currently live on the farmland he purchased in 1975.

They love celebrating life and seeing the fruits of their legacy through their children, 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.