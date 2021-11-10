Dear Evan Hansen: Movie brought to the Barron in Pratt to enhance suicide communication

Billie Blair and Jennifer Stultz

Pratt Tribune

Hoping to meet a community need, staff at The Barron Theater in Pratt recently presented the movie "Dear Evan Hansen," and held it over for an additional weekend. They hoped to address mental health issues in a meaningful way and to stimulate conversation around a subject that is often not talked about - suicide.

Instrumental in creating a "more than just a movie" experience was Brian Atteberry, Pratt County EMS Director, who was at the Barron Theater in Pratt with his son recently, watching previews of upcoming movies when the trailer for “Dear Evan Hansen” caught his attention.

“I thought this might be meaningful for Pratt to see,” Atteberry said. “I briefly learned about mental illness in training. I needed to learn quickly about mental health on the job. EMS personnel are often the first people there with a mental health crisis, the first to talk about going to the hospital. We spend a short amount of time with them.”

He contacted Youth Core Ministry about showing the movie and discovered it was a movie already being considered by YCM.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is the movie rendition of the Broadway play by the same name. It is the story of a shy, insecure, teenage boy who is working with a therapist to see life in a more positive light. Evan gets caught up in a misunderstanding about his being friends with another student, Conner, an angry teen who dies by suicide. Evan, initially, tries to be honest with everyone, but Conner’s parents really want to believe that Conner had a friend before he died. Evan is drawn in by the family’s kindness toward him. Classmates, surprised by the supposed friendship, also get drawn into the lies. The mental illness both Conner and Evan experience, the dysfunction of both their families, the ease with which their schoolmates believe and encourage the lies are all pieces of this moving story. This is a musical, as well, with meaningful songs that add impact for the movie goer.

Pratt Youth Core Ministry Director Sheryl White, said that a grant had been written to the South Central Community Foundation for the movie and an outreach project to students. Holly Rooks, director of SCCF, said that the 14 members of the SCCF committee representing the seven counties voted to select the grant because of the potential impact on students in the area, especially through the outreach portion of the grant request.

While the grant was being considered, Atteberry contacted Billy Hampton who works full-time with EMS and part-time as Chief of Pratt County Fire and Rescue. Together they agreed that the film about teen suicide and mental health was important enough for both county organizations to support bringing the movie to Pratt. Hampton said that he had personal experience with a teen suicide as a young man.

“There’s lots of mental health issues going on between COVID and all the kids have to go through today,” Hampton said.

Youth Core Ministry did receive the SCCF grant in the full amount of $993 for the “Dear Evan Hanson” Project. The Pratt County EMS and Fire and Rescue donated $600 toward bringing the movie to town.

According to White, Pratt Community College also showed support of the movie by covering the admission fee for any PCC students attending the movie.

The movie, though delayed about a month, was shown two weekends in a row in October for a total of six showings. In developing the outreach program, White sought input from the Pratt Alliance for Drug Endangered Children (DEC) for a supporting event that would not be too high pressured and would not cause embarrassment for the young people. Pratt Public Library offered a craft project at the library, supervised by Derese McAbee, centered around creating a mug with a quote or something related to the movie on it. Following the craft was a time for discussion. These events happened on Tuesdays following the weekend showings. The first was at the library; the second was at The Barron.

Mylee Gerber, junior at Pratt High School, was invited to speak on the topic of mental health both days. Gerber said said she was passionate about mental health.

"I have a friend who deals with anxiety and depression, plus I love helping people,” she said.

Gerber said she potentially wants to go on to Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN to delve more deeply into mental health and drug abuse. Her main take-aways from the Evan Hanson movie included, do not lie, speak up even when it is hard to talk about feelings, and have good self-confidence.

"As kids, to stay mentally healthy we need to stay active, eat well and keep in touch with the people who care about you," she said. "We need to ask for help when we need it. Take a break, rest if you are really busy…Do something you are good at …Talk about your feelings. Your feelings are valid!”

Gerber also offered advice on ways for teens to support one another.

“When helping someone with mental health, set time aside with no distractions," she said. "Give them your full attention. Let them share as much or as little as they want. Keep questions open-ended… Help them figure out a strategy [for] taking care of themselves…Know your limits. Don’t push too much.”

Three Pratt-area clergy members were on hand for the Tuesday movie-reflection sessions. Nicole Schwartz-Eck (First UMC), Michael Blackford (Pratt Free Methodist), and Billie Blair (retired UMC), were asked to be available, in case anyone wished to talk privately and confidentially after the discussions. Rev. Eck said she said yes to this opportunity, in part, because of her history of working with youth in the church, as a mental health case manager, and as a teacher in a juvenile correctional facility.

"Teens are struggling with so much more these days than we even knew about when I was a teen." Eck said. "I believe with my background I am someone they can talk to and develop a relationship with. If you are real with them and give them respect, they will respect you and be willing to talk about situations they deal with.”

For White, now that the movie has been seen and discussed, she said she hopes there will be a “ripple effect” in town where people will feel less afraid of judgment and more comfortable about talking on the topic of mental health. She said she heard one father comment during the discussion time that he took his 14 year old step-daughter to see the movie and could tell it had a definite impact on her that very day.

Atteberry said wants people in the community to know that people of all ages feel depressed.

"Help is available," he said. "It is not a weakness and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Though this is nothing my boys are going through, my wife and I were able to talk about mental health with them. It opened the door for conversation. This movie was important to show even if only one individual was reached. I think it’s good The Barron recognized the need to show this. I feel blessed that EMS could support this movie.”

Barron Theater manager Patty Fox said movie-goer turnout for the two-weekends that "Dear Evan Hansen" was showing was light.

"There were less people than we hoped for," Fox said. "We know that movies with good messages tend to be under-attended, but we still show them with the hopes that even if one person is helped it will be worth it."

Fox, who was on duty at the theater both weekends, said she could tell that those who came in and saw the movie were very moved by it.

"I personally like movies with a message, and this was a good one," Fox said. "It was a very good movie."