A God Who Keeps His Word!

June 30, 2020: SOAP #3862: Amos 7-9; Psalm 104: Titus 2

Scripture: Amos (NIV) 9:13 “The days are coming,” declares the LORD, “when the reaper will be overtaken by the ploughman and the planter by the one treading grapes. New wine will drip from the mountains and flow from all the hills. 14 I will bring back my exiled people Israel; they will rebuild the ruined cities and live in them. They will plant vineyards and drink their wine; they will make gardens and eat their fruit. 15 I will plant Israel in their own land, never again to be uprooted from the land I have given them,” says the LORD your God.

Observation : Of the countries present in the Old Testament, only Israel remains. Though scattered and the target of a plot to eliminate them from the face of the earth, yet there they are, back in the land God promised.

Application : Does God keep His promises? Just look at Israel! Is God at work in the world today? Just look at Israel! Does God forget His promises? Just read the above scriptures and look at Israel! Is anything too hard for God? Just look at Israel!!

Prayer: Heavenly Father, you are the God of Israel, AND you are the God of me!! What an amazing God you are! You are worth my love and service! Amen

