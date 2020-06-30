Appreciation

pastorleon

July 01, 2020: SOAP #3863: July 1: Isaiah 1-3; Titus 3

Scripture: Titus (NIV) 3:5 He saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy. 8 This is a trustworthy saying. And I want you to stress these things, so that those who have trusted in God may be careful to devote themselves to doing what is good. These things are excellent and profitable for everyone.

Observation : In the light of what Jesus has done for us, we should be devoted to doing what is good. King James gives this thought as 'careful to maintain good works.'



It honors God when His people make it a part of their thought process to see how they can do good. But more than just think about it"they should follow through with appropriate action.

Application : When I start looking around to see if I can do something that would be a blessing to God, I find that the Holy Spirit joins my looking. He shows me things that I overlook. Many times, He shows me small ways I can bless people without them ever knowing. Then they do not know who to thank and all the glory goes to God!



When my hand reaches out to give help to someone, I have never had someone thank my hand. They look into my eyes and give me the thanks. In the same way, when I see myself as a member of the body of Christ, I should not be bothered if someone forgets to thank me and all the thanks goes to God! As a member of His body, I did it for His glory; I can rejoice that He is getting the glory!!!

Prayer: Lord, use me today for your glory! May you receive the glory for what I do. It is good to be appreciated but knowing that you are being glorified for what I do is reward enough. You deserve all the glory! Amen

Pastor Leon

