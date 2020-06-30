Haviland woman killed in wreck west of Pratt

Our Staff

Pratt Tribune

A two-vehicle accident in Pratt County on June 20 claimed the life of a Haviland woman, Carla Woods.

The accident occurred when Woods, 61, was eastbound on U.S. 54 just east of Skyline School in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup early Tuesday morning. Woods went off the road and into the south ditch then over-corrected, came across the highway and slid sideways into the westbound lane of traffic. Her Silverado was broadsided on the driver's side by a westbound 2007 Freightliner semi driven by 32-year-old Felix Moreno-Mateo of Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash log.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. Moreno-Mateo refused transport. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident that was reported at 5:50 a.m.

The accident took place about two miles west of Pratt on U.S. Highway 54/400, which was closed for five hours while the accident site was processed by a Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team. The highway was reopened at 10:45 a.m. An investigation continues into factors that may or may not have contributed to the accident.