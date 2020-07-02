Pinwheels bring message to prevent child abuse

Bright blue and silver pinwheels are spinning on the lawns of community centers across Kansas again, not in April as in prior years, but spinning now to still bring attention to the same message: Prevent child abuse.

In Greensburg, Tami Wolfley had her daycare kids help post the pinwheels in her lawn, staked with the CASA (Children Worth Saving, Inc.) message that child abuse and neglect happen all year long.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA-Children Worth Saving, Inc. has modified our pinwheel plantings this year, but the message is still the same," said Doris Meng, CASA volunteer. "We realize particularly this year that we need to join together to STRENGTHEN FAMILIES, through supporting healthy and nurturing homes, free from abuse and neglect."

David Ripple, DVM, President of the CASA® Board of Directors said members of the organization are concerned that there will be an increase in numbers of children suffering from abuse or neglect because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has created financial stress and created social isolation for many families in our community," he said. "Our need to help children may be greater than ever.”

Kristin Hines, Director of CASA-Children Worth Saving Inc. said the CAWA mission is to focus on volunteer best-interest advocacy for children already in court due to abuse and neglect.

"Our vision is that every child in our community lives in a safe and stable home, where they are loved and able to thrive," she said. "Pinwheels represent safe and healthy childhoods and are one way we go beyond sharing our mission to that of our vision,”

Meng said another way to help children is to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate® volunteer. The next training session starts in the fall. Call 620-225-1278 to learn more about the program and to get an application.