Students spend ‘A Night in the Country’ downtown in Pratt for prom

Gale Rose

Pratt Tribune

After spending weeks and weeks away from each other because of the coronavirus, the 2020 Skyline High School Prom was a time for talking with their friends and catching up.

The 2020 event, “A Night in the Country” had been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, but students, faculty and administration were determined to go ahead and celebrate this annual high school tradition. Volunteer students gathered June 27 at Merchant’s Park with hay bales, quilts, Christmas lights, decorative flowers, wheat, antique milk cans and other items to transform the park into a country setting.

As she was helping set up decorations Saturday, student volunteer Averey Haskett said it was probably going to be hot at prom but everyone was looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be fun,” Haskett said. “I haven’t seen these people in a while.”

The theme was set early in the year. It was chosen because it was easy to come up with decorations. It didn’t take long to get things ready to go but it was another chance to see friends she hadn’t seen for a while.

At the After Prom, held this year at the park and the Barron Theatre, students played cornhole, name that tune, indoor soccer and carpet ball while the Barron showed the movie “Thor.”

Students usually earned points for participating in games that they could swap for donated prizes. But this year, requests to merchants for prom prizes stopped early and students names were drawn from a hat to determine who got what. There was money left over so it was divided in cash among all the eligible students.

Student Eliazer Carrasco said this was his third prom but this one meant the most.

Student Kyrian Keeling said she was excited to have a prom because its one of her favorite events. She wasn’t surprised at the number of students the volunteered to help decorate for prom.