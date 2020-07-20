City of Pratt gets clean audit for 2019 budget numbers

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt City Commissioners received a clean audit report for Calendar Year 2019 at their regular meeting Monday, July 6, for which all commissioners were in attendance at Pratt City Hall.

Mayor Gary Schmidt presided with Commissioners Zach Deeds, Jason Leslie, Don Peters and Doug Meyer present.

Teresa Seymore, representing BKD CPAs & Advisors of Wichita, reviewed the 46-page document prepared for auditors by City Finance Director Diana Garten and City Manager Bruce Pinkall.

Seymore touched on several areas of the audit which showed a total general fund budget of $5,970,041 for the period, with expenditures coming in $350,257 under the budgeted amount of $5,619,784.

“We didn’t have any deficiencies to point out,” Seymore said. “I am happy to report there were no auditor adjustments.”

Commissioner Meyer questioned about the city’s cash reserves, which stood at $4,719,980 on December 31, 2019, compared to $2,537,503 for December 31, 2018.

“I was very happy to see where you guys ended up for the year,” Seymore told commissioners.

Commissioner Peters, who has a background in banking, questioned about internal controls and Seymore said the auditors feel there are enough reviews in place that internal controls are not a concern.

Of the 2019 General Fund receipts amounting to $5,781,331, the top three city revenue streams for that period were city sales tax--$1,717,963, ad valorem tax—property tax --$1,652,199 and city electric department receipts--$1,135,000.

The highest expenditure category during 2019 was for the Pratt Police Department, which at $1,891,235 was $119,360 less than the budgeted amount of $ 2,010,595.

Among other 2019 expenditures relating to public services were Fire Protection-- $237,259, Animal Control- $95,165, Parks--$395,435 and Swimming Pool--$126,176.

“When we read a report like that, Diana, a lot of that falls on your shoulders, so good job,” Commissioner Peters commended Garten.

In other business, city commissioners:

Approved the low bid of $24,990 by Mansel Construction, Inc. of St. John to complete Phase 2 of the Iowa Street Trail as the city’s part in the project with the Pratt Health Foundation. Pratt Public Works Director Russ Rambat said Mansel Construction also completed Phase 1 of the work. Bids for Phase 2 were also submitted by Smiley Concrete and Arensdorf Construction, both of Pratt.

Approved a 2020 Cereal Malt Beverage license for Cigarette Outlet #105 at Champa and Highway 54, as presented by Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble.

On recommendation of Pratt Public Library Director Eric Killough, Mayor Schmidt re-appointed Linda Stelzer to a second four-year term on the Pratt Public Library Board and appointed Chase Galle to a two-year term to replace Jeff Ward who has reached his term limit.

Approved the continuance of a four-mill levy for the Pratt Airport Authority 2021 budget as requested by Airport Authority Office Manager Dea Dix-Brown.

Were advised by Director of Electric Utilities Jamie Huber that new lights have been installed at Angood Field in Lemon Park. “It looks like a totally different field, pretty amazing,” Huber said.

Learned from Building Inspector Brad Blankenship that Grand Prairie Nursing Facility, also known as Americare, on State Road 61 is getting close to completion with opening set for late September or early October. Blankenship also advised commissioners that Parkwood Village is planning an addition to expand the dining area to have it remodeled in a restaurant style.