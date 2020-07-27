Hansen to led nursing program additions at Barclay College

Hannah Brown/Kiowa County Signal

Pratt Tribune

Leadership at Barclay College in Haviland, announced on July, 8 that the college would be pursuing accreditation for both an online and on campus program. The accreditation process is being headed up by Kim Hansen of Cunningham.

“Accreditation of a nursing program is a process by which the quality of a program is evaluated by a group of its peers. Nursing programs that hold accreditation have met a clearly defined set of standards and can be trusted to deliver quality education,” said Hansen. I am incredibly blessed to be given the opportunity to begin a Nursing Program at Barclay College. This opportunity allows me to combine my love for the Lord with my passion for teaching the art and science of nursing.”

Hansen served eight years in the United States Air Force before continuing her education, receiving an LPN, BSN, and Masters in Nursing Education.

The Barclay College Board of Trustees believes that getting accredited and started a nursing program is beneficial for two main reasons.

“The shortage of health care professionals, especially nurses, continues to grow in SW Kansas and across the nation,” said Royce Frazier, Barclay College President.

For every student seat that is available in nursing programs in Kansas, three students are waiting to get into school. Each student that graduates in Kansas in the nursing field, there are five jobs waiting. The second reason to add this program is the benefit the college will receive. There is clearly a need for more nursing program opportunities, and this new program at BC, once accredited, will help fill that need and bring students to Haviland. Barclay College is the only four year accredited college in Southwest Kansas, making this resource even more important in rural Kansas.

“We absolutely support Barclay College’s initiative to pursue accreditation toward a nursing program that could be so beneficial for the residents of Southwest Kansas!” said Susan Page, President and CEO of Pratt Regional Medical Center. “We stand ready to assist in any way we can.”

The board of trustees has had this idea on the table for quite some time now, but there were some things that had to be done before it could be put into motion. A fundraising campaign to raise $800,000 has been successful in helping to fund the accreditation process. Although it is not fully funded yet, it is well on it’s way. The process will take about two years, but director Kim Hansen is working hard to get the ball rolling.

“I already have students contacting me wishing to enroll once the program launches,” said Hansen.

After serving her country, Hansen worked as a registered nurse for 3 years before beginning her education career at Pratt Community College in 2010, where she taught for seven years before becoming the Director of Nursing at PCC. In 2019 she started teaching at Hutchinson Community College in the Traditional Associate Degree in Nursing Program. On July, 1, Hansen started her work for Barclay College to get the nursing program accredited.