Fairchild is ready to put strong rural values to work in Topeka

As a lifelong farmer, Brett Fairchild of St. John knows the value of hard work, has respect for the land and those who live on it and he feels called to protect the gift of life.

In the upcoming August 4 election, this 34-year-old, self-described conservative man with libertarian leanings wants those with similar ideals to support him as he makes a bid to be a leader and proponent for District 113 of the Kansas House of Representatives.

Fairchild, along with his father Kurt Fairchild, farms 1,500 acres just north of St. John, working long hours in spring and summer to grow corn, wheat and milo.

“Farming is my life,” he said. “But I have always had an interest in politics, probably since I was in junior high. My parents were fairly political. Early on I have had an interest in what goes on, particularly at the state and federal levels, that affects all of us. I want to represent everyone in my area, not just those who agree with me, but everyone.”

Fairchild said he wasn’t seeking to be a career politician but he could pledge to be a responsive representative and had a good track record of talking with people, listening to other opinions on a variety of subjects, and responding.

“Our government exists to defend peoples’ lives,” he said. “I take a stand on defending the right to life, especially the unborn child. I stand up for what I believe is right.”

Though he is unmarried and has no children of his own, Fairchild said interactions with his three nephews and two nieces brought home to him how important the right to life is in this country.

“The right to life, protecting the second ammendment, getting government spending under control, defending all peoples’ civil rights, those are things I get behind and stand up for,” Fairchild said. “I’m all for finding positive solutions and protecting the freedoms that make us who we are here in Kansas.”

Fairchild said he was not seeking a position of leadership for the state of Kansas just to be swept along by corruption and greed that seems to have swallowed up much of the good work that has been done and needs to continue in alignment with the Trump administration.

“There has always been a division between conservatives and moderates, particularly in the Senate, but there are groups in the House putting out false election information as well, and I don’t appreciate that. No one does,” he said.

Fairchild said a recent mailer branded him as a “never-Trumper” and falsified a photo of him alongside a Bernie Sanders supporter.

He responded in a Facebook post statement: “I've never worn an anti-Trump shirt. The actual picture was taken back in 2015 before Trump had even become President, and I was wearing a Royals T-shirt. I was attending a Royals baseball game. I took a picture with my uncle, who was wearing a Bernie Sander's t-shirt.”

To combat the mud-slinging and chaos that often seems to be rooted in the state house, Fairchild said he would bring dedication to the Constitution of the United States and positive energy to the forefront of his service if elected.

“Our civil liberties and constitutional rights are at stake,” he said. “I am not afraid to fight for what I believe in and for what my constituents want. I plan to be really active in service, introduce new ideas and bring something new to the table that works.”

Fairchild said he believed it was time to bring balance and boldness into state leadership, and that coupled with responsive listening and action could go a long way toward solving some of the current issues in government.

He said, along with fighting for the right to life, he was particularly concerned with how land and soil values are construed at the state level, showing inequity from county to county and affecting property tax rates.

“I recognize that rising property tax rates are harming our rural economy,” Fairchild said, in a recent ad spotlight. “As a state representative, I will advocate reforming our state’s property tax system in order to provide property tax relief for the people of our state.”