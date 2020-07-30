McComb tops sheep and goat exhibitors at Pratt County Fair

Kahrie Stegman

Pratt Tribune

The 4-H goat and sheep shows were still on this year at the Pratt County Fair and still had a great turnout of participants, despite COVID-19.

For the goat project special awards, Kami McComb was 4-H Market Goat Reserve and Grand Champion, 4-H Breeding Goat Reserve and Grand Champion, and Senior Showmanship Grand Champion; GIllian Swindler was Senior Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion; Kodi McComb was Intermediate Showmanship Grand Champion; Clayton Freeman was Intermediate Showmanship Grand Champion; Kami Hemphill was Junior Showmanship Grand Champion and Kadi McComb was Junior Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion.

For the sheep project special awards, Kami McComb was 4-H Market Lamb Grand Champion, 4-H Market Lamb Hampshire Breed Champion, and Senior Showmanship Grand Champion; Emma Freeman was 4-H Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion and 4-H Market Lamb Natural Breed Champion; Kodi McComb was 4-H Breeding Ewe Grand Champion and Intermediate Showmanship Grand Champion; Kami Hemphill was 4-H Breeding Ewe Reserve Grand Champion and Junior Showmanship Grand Champion; Buck Slade was 4-H Market Lamb Crossbreed Breed Champion and Senior Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion; Justin Slade was 4-H Market Lamb Speckled Breed Champion and Junior Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion; Kaidee Winklepleck was 4-H Market Lamb Suffolk Breed Champion; Leah Gatz was 4-H Market Lamb Dorset Breed Champion; and Konli Sterling was Intermediate Showmanship Grand Champion.

One 4-Her, Emma Freeman, shared what it is like to take care of sheep. Emma’s sheep that did well at the fair this year, Wally, was actually the sheep she wanted to get rid of just days before the fair.

“The other day I was kind of mad at him because he kept getting away from me and so I was getting ready to get rid of him, and then he was my best sheep,” Freeman said.

Freeman has two sheep, some goats, and some pigs, and spends a lot of time taking care of her animals. Every day, she braces them up to walk them around, she washes them every two days so they get used to her, and she’s shaved them three times since she got them about four or five months ago.

“It takes a lot of work,” Freeman said. She spends about two hours per day tending to her sheep.

Freeman loves her sheep, and her dedication has paid off.

“They’re my favorite animal because I’ve shown them since I was seven,” Freeman said. “I love sheep.”