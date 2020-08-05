Every vote matters in 2020 Kiowa County primary elections
Bertrand Lowery and David White have won county commission seats in the 2020 Kiowa County primary election. Lowery ran unopposed in the 2nd District race and received 240 votes. In the 3rd District race, White won in a close race with 120 votes over Brent Ralstin with 109 votes and John Unruh with 27 votes.
In the race for Kiowa County Sheriff, Kendal Lothman won with 516 votes over incumbent Sheriff Chris Tedder who got 267 votes.
The total number of ballots cast In Kiowa County were 863 from a pool of 1,375 registered voters giving the county a 62 percent voter turnout for the primary. Results are unofficial until the county commissioners canvass the ballots in the near future.
By the numbers, the results of the primary election in Kiowa County, held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 were:
• County Commissioner 2nd District
Bertrand Lowery-R 240
• County Commissioner 3rd District
David White-R 120
Brent Ralstin-R 109
John Unruh-R 27
Write-in
Brent Ralstin 1
David White 1
• County Clerk
Kristi Cooper-R 674
Write-in
Kristi Cooper 2
Corla Clark 1
• County Treasurer
Brenda Osbone-R 688
Write-in
Brenda Osbone 1
• County Register of Deeds
Karen Butler-R 672
Write-in
Karen Butler 1
• County Attorney
Chay Howard-R 647
Write-in
Chay Howard 2
Charles Herd 1
• County Sheriff
Kendal Lothman-R 516
Chris Tedder-R 267
Write-in
Kendal Lothman 10
Chris Tedder 2
M.T. Liggett 1
In state wide results for United States Senator, Roger Marshall won the Republican race with 158,486 votes (40 percent) over Kris Kobach with 103,266 votes (26 percent), Bob Hamilton with 74,031 votes (19 percent) and David Lindstrom with 25,487 votes (6 percent). All other Republican candidates had 1 or 2 percent.
Marshall will face Democrat Barbara Bollier who won with 152,889 (86 percent) over Robert Tillman with 25,656 votes (14 percent).
In the Republican race for Kansas Senate 33 District, Alicia (Schartz) Straub won with 9,257 votes (60 percent) over incumbent Mary Jo Taylor with 6,218 votes (40 percent).
In the Republican race for Kansas House of Representatives 117th District, Republican incumbent Leonard Mastroni was running unopposed. Vote totals for unopposed candidates are not posted on the Kansas Secretary of State web site.
• United States Senate
Roger Marshall-R 352
Kris Kobach-R 179
Bob Hamilton-R 108
David Lindstrom-R 95
Brian Matlock-R 11
Steve Roberts-R 8
Lance Berland-R 8
John Miller-R 2
Gabriel Robles-R 1
John Berman-R 1
Derek Ellis-R 0
Barbara Bollier-D 39
Robert Tillman-D 12
• United States House 4th District
Ron Estes-R 633
Laura Lombard-D 45
• State Senate 33rd District
Mary Jo Taylor-R 410
Alcia Straub-R 342
• State Rep. 117th District
Leonard Mastroni-R 565
Dennis McKinney (write-in) 1
Precinct Committeeman Center 1
Write-in
J.C. Underwood 3
Receiving 1 vote each: Chad Pore, Jason West, Jeff Blackburn, Justin Minyard, Devin Bundy, Theron McKinney, Cody Hayes, Kim Gamble, Robert Koehn, Marilyn Brown, Jessie Jones, Tim Morton, Grant Neuhold
Precinct Committeewoman Center 1
Receiving 3 votes Terri Butler, Corla Clark, Sue Greenleaf
Receiving 1 vote Morgan Allison, Christy Pyatt, Nikki Powell, Kim Gamble, Carolyn Irvin, Mary Racette, Susan West, Felicia Mynard, Andrea Taylor, Lorene Conklin, Lana Bundy.
Jean McKinney-D 1
• Precinct Committeeman Center 2
Write-in
Chad Pore 1
• Precinct Committeewoman Center 2
Write-in
Rosa Spainhour 1
Sue Greenleaf 1
• Precinct Committeeman Haviland
Write-in
Receiving 3 votes Oscar Ebert, Trent Jacks.
Receiving 2 votes Darry Clark, Brad Lingafelter, Glen Leppert.
Receiving 1 vote Laura Gwin, Robin Rose, Shawn Retallack, Bryce Kendall, Brian Whitney, Joe Blair, C.D. Fitch, Don McFarland, Derek Brown, Terri McAfee, Matt Ballard, Bob Gwin, Robert Ellis, David Lindstrom, Ryan Haase, Don Stewart, Mark Clodfelter.
• Precinct Committeewoman Haviland
Corla Clark 231
Juanita Monroe 1
Rachelle barber 1
Laura Gwin 1
• Belvidere committeeman
No ballots cast
• Belvidere Committeewoman
Amber Robbins 2
• Mullinville Committeeman
J.C. Underwood-R 95
Write-in
Ron Freeman 2
Receiving 1 vote Thomas Cooper, John Rose, David White, Rich Sherer, Boyd McFadden.
• Mullinville Committeewoman
Doris Jo Underwood-R 98
Nina Liggett-D 15
Write-in
Receiving 1 vote Jarold Boehme, Nina Liggett, Cathy Sherer, Susan Clayton, June McFadden, Tammi Alexander.
• District Court Judge 16th District, 2nd Division
Lori Jensen-D 29
Andrew Stein-D 27
Write-in
Receiving 1 write-in vote were Marilyn Brown, John Bertram, Shawn Cannon, Keith Dauber, Judge Thomas, Bill Dunbar, Chay Howard, Glenn Kirbs, Brad Lingafelter, Kris Kobach, Don Stewart, Gina Friesen, Scott Brown, Happiness.
Receiving 2 write-in votes Ronald Shank, Ann Dixson.
• District Court Judge 16th District, 3rd Division
Laura Lewis-R 527
• District Magistrate Judge 16th District, 4th Division
Richard McVey-R 655