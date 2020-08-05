Wycoff and Garner win Stafford County seats in primary election
Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner have won Stafford County Commission seats in Aug. 4 Primary. Wycoff won the District 2 seat with 307 votes over Dallas Woolf with 108 votes. In the District 3 race, Bryce Garner won with 212 votes over Doris Thompkins with 145 votes and Tyler Axman with 107 votes.
There were 1,421 ballots cast in the Primary election. There are 2,445 registered voters in Stafford County for a 58 percent turnout. Primary results are unofficial until the County Commissioners canvass the ballots.
In state wide results for United States Senator, Roger Marshall won the Republican race with 158,486 votes (40 percent) over Kris Kobach with 103,266 votes (26 percent), Bob Hamilton with 74,031 votes (19 percent) and David Lindstrom with 25,487 votes (6 percent). All other Republican candidates had 1 or 2 percent.
Marshall will face Democrat Barbara Bollier who won with 152,889 (86 percent) over Robert Tillman with 25,656 votes (14 percent).
In the Republican race for Kansas Senate 33 District, Alicia (Schartz) Straub won with 9,257 votes (60 percent) over incumbent Mary Jo Taylor with 6,218 votes (40 percent).
In the Republican race for Kansas House of Representatives 113th District, Brett Fairchild won a close race with 2,709 votes (53 percent) over Donna Hoener-Queal with 2,397 votes (47 percent).
• U.S. Senate
Roger Marshall-R 743
Bob Hamilton-R 199
Kris Kobach-R 161
David Lindstrom-R 85
Robert Tillman-R 19
Lance Berland-R 19
Steve Roberts-R 14
Brain Matlock-R 9
Derek Ellis-R 6
Gabriel Robles-R 5
John Berman-R 2
John Miller-R 2
Barbara Bollier-D 106
Robert Tillman-D 19
• U.S. Rep. 4th District
Ron Estes-R 1089
Laura Lombard-D 108
• Senator 33rd District
Mary Jo Taylor-R 755
Alicia Straub-R 518
• Rep. 113th District
Brett Fairchild-R 660
Donna Hoener-Queal-R 598
• Dist. Court Judge Div. 2
Steve Johnson-R 934
• Dist. Court Judge Div. 3
Lisa Beran-R 547
Levi Morris-R 516
• Magistrate Position 4
Timarie Walters-R 1099
• Albano Trustee
Craig Fisher-R 13
• Albano Treasurer
Donita Fisher-R 13
•Byron Trustee
Virgil Salem-R 20
• Byron Treasurer
Dennis Siefkes-D 3
• Clear Creek Trustee
Michael Lamb-R 14
• Clear Creek Treasurer
Allen Bevan-R 15
• Cleveland Trustee
Wade Sanders-R 25
• Cleveland Treasurer
No candidate
• East Cooper Trustee
Joshua Austin-R 10
• East Cooper Treasurer
Gary Hornbaker-R 12
• West Cooper Trustee
David Rewerts-R 23
• West Cooper Treasurer
No Candidate
• Douglas Trustee
Andra Bartlett-R 33
• Douglas Treasurer
Mitch Minnis-R 34
• Fairview Trustee
No candidate
• Fairview Treasurer
Joel Carpenter-R 34
• Farmington Trustee
No candidate 10
• Farmington Treasurer
Glenn Newdigger-R 111
• Hayes Trustee
Ryan Witt-R 60
• Hayes Treasurer
Tyler Alpers-R 62
• Lincoln Trustee
Eddie Devine-R 39
• Lincoln Treasurer
Gregory Bayer-R 38
• Ohio Trustee
Kurt Keesling-R 96
• Ohio Treasurer
Kim Ellis-R 92
• Putnam Trustee
No candidate
• Putnam Treasurer
No candidate
• Richland Trustee
No candidate
• Richland Treasurer
No candidate
• Rose Valley Trustee
Jason Crockett-R 12
Steven Petty-R 10
• Rose Valley Treasurer
No candidate
• North Seward Trustee
Matt Fischer-R 39
• North Seward Treasurer
No candidate
• South Seward Trustee
No candidate
• South Seward Treasurer
Gerald Rutti-R 24
• Stafford Trustee
Marc Newell-R 202
John Burdg-R 74
• Stafford Treasurer
Matt Hildebrand-R 252
• St. John Trustee
Roger Dick-R 282
• St. John Treasurer
Bernard Spare-R 274
• Union Trustee
Brad Johnson-R 10
• Union Treasurer
Mary Hildebrand-R 8
• York Trustee
Bennie Hayes-R 7
• York Treasurer
Grover Rundell-R 5
• Albano Committeeman
Craig Fisher-R 13
• Albano Committeewoman
Donita Fisher-R 13
• Byron Committeeman
No candidate
• Byron Committeewoman
Sarah Salem-R 19
• Clear Creek Committeeman
Kent Lamb-R 14
• Clear Creek Committeewoman
Connie Lamb-R 13
• Cleveland Committeeman
Joe Cornwell-R 24
• Cleveland Committeewoman
Joyce Miller-R 25
• East Cooper Committeeman
Vance Wendelburg-R 11
• East Cooper Committeewoman
Tiana Wendelburg-R 13
• West Cooper Committeeman
Jeffery Meyer-R 22
• West Cooper Committeewoman
Nancee Meyer-R 23
• Douglas Committeeman
Lonnie Staub-R 32
• Douglas Committeewoman
Diane Staub-R 31
• Fairview Committeeman
Allan Hildebrand-R 35
• Fairview Committeewoman
No candidate
• Farmington Committeeman
Jeff Parr-R 116
• Farmington Committeewoman
Shari Parr-R 116
• Hayes Committeeman
Reuel Foote-R 56
• Hayes Committeewoman
Janell Foote-R 56
• Lincoln Committeeman
Gregory Bayer-R 37
• Lincoln Committeewoman
No candidate
• Ohio Committeeman
Marlyn Spare-R 24
• Ohio Committeewoman
Elizabeth Keesling-R 25
• Putnam Committeeman
No candidate
• Putnam Committeewoman
Mary Gibson-R 10
• Richland Committeeman
No candidate
• Richland Committeewoman
No candidate
• Rose Valley Committeeman
Brian Wendland-R 18
• Rose Valley Committeewoman
Kathleen Wendland-R 18
• North Seward Committeeman
Craig Fisher-R 34
• North Seward Committeewoman
Rita Andress-R 35
• South Seward Committeeman
Jerry Long-R 26
• South Seward Committeewoman
Carol Ann Long-R 26
• North Stafford Committeeman
Carl Hildebrand-R 134
• North Stafford Committeewoman
Jeanette Hildebrand-R 134
• South Stafford Committeeman
Joe Fritzemeyer-R 110
• South Stafford Committeewoman
Norma Jean Fritzemeyer-R 111
• East St. John Committeeman
Kim Hullman-R 143
• East St. John Committeewoman
Sara Fisher-R 144
• West St. John Committeeman
Kurt Fairchild-R 100
• West St. John Committeewoman
RoAnn Fairchild-R 95
• South St. John Committeeman
Don Keenen-R 67
• South St. John Committeewoman
Nita Keenan-R 67
• Union Committeeman
Norman Hildebrand-R 7
• Union Committeewoman
Mary Hildebrand-R 8
• York Committeeman
Grover Rundell-R 5
• York Committeewoman
No candidate