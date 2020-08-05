Wycoff and Garner win Stafford County seats in primary election

Gale Rose

St. John News

Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner have won Stafford County Commission seats in Aug. 4 Primary. Wycoff won the District 2 seat with 307 votes over Dallas Woolf with 108 votes. In the District 3 race, Bryce Garner won with 212 votes over Doris Thompkins with 145 votes and Tyler Axman with 107 votes.

There were 1,421 ballots cast in the Primary election. There are 2,445 registered voters in Stafford County for a 58 percent turnout. Primary results are unofficial until the County Commissioners canvass the ballots.

Stafford County Primary Election results:

• County Commission Dist. 2

Todd Wycoff-R 307

Dallas Woolf-R 108

• County Commission Dist. 3

Bryce Garner-R 212

Doris Tompkins-R 145

Tyler Axman-R 107

• County Clerk

Nita Keenan-R 1155

• County Treasurer

Mary Gatton-R 1155

• Register of Deeds

Lu Ann Brister-R 1139

• County Attorney

Michael Robinson-R 969

• Sheriff

Robert Murrow-R 847

Aaron Rudy-R 408

In state wide results for United States Senator, Roger Marshall won the Republican race with 158,486 votes (40 percent) over Kris Kobach with 103,266 votes (26 percent), Bob Hamilton with 74,031 votes (19 percent) and David Lindstrom with 25,487 votes (6 percent). All other Republican candidates had 1 or 2 percent.

Marshall will face Democrat Barbara Bollier who won with 152,889 (86 percent) over Robert Tillman with 25,656 votes (14 percent).

In the Republican race for Kansas Senate 33 District, Alicia (Schartz) Straub won with 9,257 votes (60 percent) over incumbent Mary Jo Taylor with 6,218 votes (40 percent).

In the Republican race for Kansas House of Representatives 113th District, Brett Fairchild won a close race with 2,709 votes (53 percent) over Donna Hoener-Queal with 2,397 votes (47 percent).

Stafford County Primary Election results:

• U.S. Senate

Roger Marshall-R 743

Bob Hamilton-R 199

Kris Kobach-R 161

David Lindstrom-R 85

Robert Tillman-R 19

Lance Berland-R 19

Steve Roberts-R 14

Brain Matlock-R 9

Derek Ellis-R 6

Gabriel Robles-R 5

John Berman-R 2

John Miller-R 2

Barbara Bollier-D 106

Robert Tillman-D 19

• U.S. Rep. 4th District

Ron Estes-R 1089

Laura Lombard-D 108

• Senator 33rd District

Mary Jo Taylor-R 755

Alicia Straub-R 518

• Rep. 113th District

Brett Fairchild-R 660

Donna Hoener-Queal-R 598

• Dist. Court Judge Div. 2

Steve Johnson-R 934

• Dist. Court Judge Div. 3

Lisa Beran-R 547

Levi Morris-R 516

• Magistrate Position 4

Timarie Walters-R 1099

• Albano Trustee

Craig Fisher-R 13

• Albano Treasurer

Donita Fisher-R 13

•Byron Trustee

Virgil Salem-R 20

• Byron Treasurer

Dennis Siefkes-D 3

• Clear Creek Trustee

Michael Lamb-R 14

• Clear Creek Treasurer

Allen Bevan-R 15

• Cleveland Trustee

Wade Sanders-R 25

• Cleveland Treasurer

No candidate

• East Cooper Trustee

Joshua Austin-R 10

• East Cooper Treasurer

Gary Hornbaker-R 12

• West Cooper Trustee

David Rewerts-R 23

• West Cooper Treasurer

No Candidate

• Douglas Trustee

Andra Bartlett-R 33

• Douglas Treasurer

Mitch Minnis-R 34

• Fairview Trustee

No candidate

• Fairview Treasurer

Joel Carpenter-R 34

• Farmington Trustee

No candidate 10

• Farmington Treasurer

Glenn Newdigger-R 111

• Hayes Trustee

Ryan Witt-R 60

• Hayes Treasurer

Tyler Alpers-R 62

• Lincoln Trustee

Eddie Devine-R 39

• Lincoln Treasurer

Gregory Bayer-R 38

• Ohio Trustee

Kurt Keesling-R 96

• Ohio Treasurer

Kim Ellis-R 92

• Putnam Trustee

No candidate

• Putnam Treasurer

No candidate

• Richland Trustee

No candidate

• Richland Treasurer

No candidate

• Rose Valley Trustee

Jason Crockett-R 12

Steven Petty-R 10

• Rose Valley Treasurer

No candidate

• North Seward Trustee

Matt Fischer-R 39

• North Seward Treasurer

No candidate

• South Seward Trustee

No candidate

• South Seward Treasurer

Gerald Rutti-R 24

• Stafford Trustee

Marc Newell-R 202

John Burdg-R 74

• Stafford Treasurer

Matt Hildebrand-R 252

• St. John Trustee

Roger Dick-R 282

• St. John Treasurer

Bernard Spare-R 274

• Union Trustee

Brad Johnson-R 10

• Union Treasurer

Mary Hildebrand-R 8

• York Trustee

Bennie Hayes-R 7

• York Treasurer

Grover Rundell-R 5

• Albano Committeeman

Craig Fisher-R 13

• Albano Committeewoman

Donita Fisher-R 13

• Byron Committeeman

No candidate

• Byron Committeewoman

Sarah Salem-R 19

• Clear Creek Committeeman

Kent Lamb-R 14

• Clear Creek Committeewoman

Connie Lamb-R 13

• Cleveland Committeeman

Joe Cornwell-R 24

• Cleveland Committeewoman

Joyce Miller-R 25

• East Cooper Committeeman

Vance Wendelburg-R 11

• East Cooper Committeewoman

Tiana Wendelburg-R 13

• West Cooper Committeeman

Jeffery Meyer-R 22

• West Cooper Committeewoman

Nancee Meyer-R 23

• Douglas Committeeman

Lonnie Staub-R 32

• Douglas Committeewoman

Diane Staub-R 31

• Fairview Committeeman

Allan Hildebrand-R 35

• Fairview Committeewoman

No candidate

• Farmington Committeeman

Jeff Parr-R 116

• Farmington Committeewoman

Shari Parr-R 116

• Hayes Committeeman

Reuel Foote-R 56

• Hayes Committeewoman

Janell Foote-R 56

• Lincoln Committeeman

Gregory Bayer-R 37

• Lincoln Committeewoman

No candidate

• Ohio Committeeman

Marlyn Spare-R 24

• Ohio Committeewoman

Elizabeth Keesling-R 25

• Putnam Committeeman

No candidate

• Putnam Committeewoman

Mary Gibson-R 10

• Richland Committeeman

No candidate

• Richland Committeewoman

No candidate

• Rose Valley Committeeman

Brian Wendland-R 18

• Rose Valley Committeewoman

Kathleen Wendland-R 18

• North Seward Committeeman

Craig Fisher-R 34

• North Seward Committeewoman

Rita Andress-R 35

• South Seward Committeeman

Jerry Long-R 26

• South Seward Committeewoman

Carol Ann Long-R 26

• North Stafford Committeeman

Carl Hildebrand-R 134

• North Stafford Committeewoman

Jeanette Hildebrand-R 134

• South Stafford Committeeman

Joe Fritzemeyer-R 110

• South Stafford Committeewoman

Norma Jean Fritzemeyer-R 111

• East St. John Committeeman

Kim Hullman-R 143

• East St. John Committeewoman

Sara Fisher-R 144

• West St. John Committeeman

Kurt Fairchild-R 100

• West St. John Committeewoman

RoAnn Fairchild-R 95

• South St. John Committeeman

Don Keenen-R 67

• South St. John Committeewoman

Nita Keenan-R 67

• Union Committeeman

Norman Hildebrand-R 7

• Union Committeewoman

Mary Hildebrand-R 8

• York Committeeman

Grover Rundell-R 5

• York Committeewoman

No candidate