Pratt County 2020 primary vote totals shared
Pratt County voters submitted a total of 2,549 ballots in the 2020 primary election for a 51.3 percent turnout in the county. There are 4,967 registered voters in Pratt County so participation was better than the usual 20 percent turnout for a primary election, according to county clerk Lori Voss.
"There was an increase in advanced voting this year and a great turnout at the polls," Voss said.
In the Pratt County commission race, candidates Rick Shriver and Dwight Adams claimed significant victories in the Aug. 4 primary. Republican Shriver received 430 votes over Darrell Shumway with 321 votes and incumbent commissioner Joe Reynolds at 174 votes.
Republican Dwight Adams, the only candidate for County Commissioner District 2, gathered 617 votes. There were no Democrat candidates in either county commission race.
Other local contest primary results included Lori Voss-R 1,448 over Holly Howell-R 7446 for the Pratt County clerk position.
Pratt County results for state races included Prattan Donna Hoener-Queal-R 1,373 over Brett Fairchild-R 813 for the Kansas House of Representatives 113th District. However, overall district results in the Republican race for Kansas House of Representatives 113 put Fairchild on top with 2,709 votes (53 percent) over Donna Hoener-Queal with 2,397 votes (47 percent). Fairchild moves on to the general election this fall for that position.
In the state Senate race, Pratt County voters supported Mary Jo Taylor-R with 1,194 votes for Kansas Senate 33rd District over Alicia (Schartz) Straub-R 969, but overall district votes put Straub on top in the primary with 9,257 votes (60 percent) over incumbent Mary Jo Taylor with 6,218 votes (40 percent).
Pratt County results for the U.S. Senate seat from Kansas placed Roger Marshall-R on top with 1,068 votes over Kris Kobach-R 416, Bob Hamilton-R 354, David Allan Lindstrom-R 195, Lance Berland-R 36, Brian Matlock-R 25, Steve Roberts-R 23, Derek Ellis-R 17, Gabriel Robles-R 15, John Miller-R 14, John Berman-R 4, Barbara Bollier-D 254, Robert Tillman-D 54.
Statewide results for that position followed a similar pattern as Pratt County with Roger Marshall winning the Republican race at 158,486 votes (40 percent) over Kris Kobach with 103,266 votes (26 percent), Bob Hamilton with 74,031 votes (19 percent) and David Lindstrom with 25,487 votes (6 percent). All other Republican candidates had 1 or 2 percent. Marshall will face Democrat Barbara Bollier who won with 152,889 (86 percent) over Robert Tillman with 25,656 votes (14 percent).
Results for other primary ballot positions in Pratt County were as follows:
• U.S. Rep. Dist. 4
Incumbent Ron Estes-R 1,896
Laura Lombard-D 275
• County Treasurer
Amy Jones-R 2,027
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• County Attorney
Tracey Beverlin-R 1,895
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• County Sheriff
Jimmy White-R 2,026
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• County Register of Deeds
Republican (no candidate filed)
Sherry Wenrich-D 268
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 6 Trustee
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 6 Treasurer
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 6 Committeeman
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat Kermit Brown 21
• Township 6 Committeewoman
Republican Linda Hoeme 124
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 7 Trustee
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 7 Treasurer
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 7 Committeeman
Republican Robert Hall 61
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 7 Committeewoman
Republican Marjorie Buck 61
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 8 Trustee
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 8 Treasurer
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 8 Committeeman
Republican Terry Smith 36
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 8 Committeewoman
Republican Nancy Smith 37
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 9 Trustee
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 9 Treasurer
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 9 Committeeman
Republican Dwight Adams 76
Democratic Ryan Lunt 13
• Township 9 Committeewoman
Republican Rachel Graff 71
Democrat Martha Wade 14
• Township 10 Trustee
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 10 Treasurer
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 10 Committeeman
Republican Daniel Ailstock 35
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 10 Committeewoman
Republican Tiffany Ailstock 33
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 11 Trustee
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 11 Treasurer
Republican (no candidate filed)
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 11 Committeeman
Republican Joe Strohl 71
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 11 Committeewoman
Republican Ellen Mohler 74
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 12 Trustee
Republican Rich Sanders 292
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 12 Treasurer
Republican Jill Hodgkinson 337
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 12 Committeeman
Republican Darren Hodgkinson 333
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Township 12 Committeewoman
Republican Jill Hodgkinson 332
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 1 Committeeman
Republican Al Abbott 187
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 1 Committeewoman
Republican Cathy Wagnon-Abbott 186
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 2 Committeeman
Republican Daryl Trimpe 123
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 2 Committeewoman
Republican Lori Voss 135
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 3 Committeeman
Republican Leo Hergenreder 343
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 3 Committeewoman
Republican Cathy Hergenreder 345
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 4 Committeeman
Republican Dan Petz 253
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 4 Committeewoman
Republican Tracy Petz 256
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 5 Committeeman
Republican Mark McManaman 242
Democrat (no candidate filed)
• Ward 5 Committeewoman
Republican Staci Snider 227
Democrat (no candidate filed)
Many voters wore masks at the polling stations (Pratt Community Center, 619 N. Main for city residents and Pratt Church of Christ, 320 Country Club Road for rural residents). Jodi Slief, a local nurse, said she had no problem wearing a mask to vote as she has to wear one at work every day.
"It was very important for people to get out and vote today," she said. "It wasn't any more dangerous than going to work or going shopping."
Pratt resident Beverly Crump also wore a mask for safety while doing her civic duty.
"I didn't want to chance contracting the disease and take it back to my place of employment," Crump said. "But it is my duty to get out and vote, so here I am."
Pratt teenager Mason Eck said he opted not to wear a mask while voting because he didn't think it was necessary.
"The situation had been blown out of proportion," Eck said. "But it is important for everyone to get out and vote so the peoples voice can be heard."
All primary race results are unofficial until the county commissioners canvass the ballots in the next few days.