Pratt County 2020 primary vote totals shared

Pratt Tribune staff

Pratt Tribune

Pratt County voters submitted a total of 2,549 ballots in the 2020 primary election for a 51.3 percent turnout in the county. There are 4,967 registered voters in Pratt County so participation was better than the usual 20 percent turnout for a primary election, according to county clerk Lori Voss.

"There was an increase in advanced voting this year and a great turnout at the polls," Voss said.

In the Pratt County commission race, candidates Rick Shriver and Dwight Adams claimed significant victories in the Aug. 4 primary. Republican Shriver received 430 votes over Darrell Shumway with 321 votes and incumbent commissioner Joe Reynolds at 174 votes.

Republican Dwight Adams, the only candidate for County Commissioner District 2, gathered 617 votes. There were no Democrat candidates in either county commission race.

Other local contest primary results included Lori Voss-R 1,448 over Holly Howell-R 7446 for the Pratt County clerk position.

Pratt County results for state races included Prattan Donna Hoener-Queal-R 1,373 over Brett Fairchild-R 813 for the Kansas House of Representatives 113th District. However, overall district results in the Republican race for Kansas House of Representatives 113 put Fairchild on top with 2,709 votes (53 percent) over Donna Hoener-Queal with 2,397 votes (47 percent). Fairchild moves on to the general election this fall for that position.

In the state Senate race, Pratt County voters supported Mary Jo Taylor-R with 1,194 votes for Kansas Senate 33rd District over Alicia (Schartz) Straub-R 969, but overall district votes put Straub on top in the primary with 9,257 votes (60 percent) over incumbent Mary Jo Taylor with 6,218 votes (40 percent).

Pratt County results for the U.S. Senate seat from Kansas placed Roger Marshall-R on top with 1,068 votes over Kris Kobach-R 416, Bob Hamilton-R 354, David Allan Lindstrom-R 195, Lance Berland-R 36, Brian Matlock-R 25, Steve Roberts-R 23, Derek Ellis-R 17, Gabriel Robles-R 15, John Miller-R 14, John Berman-R 4, Barbara Bollier-D 254, Robert Tillman-D 54.

Statewide results for that position followed a similar pattern as Pratt County with Roger Marshall winning the Republican race at 158,486 votes (40 percent) over Kris Kobach with 103,266 votes (26 percent), Bob Hamilton with 74,031 votes (19 percent) and David Lindstrom with 25,487 votes (6 percent). All other Republican candidates had 1 or 2 percent. Marshall will face Democrat Barbara Bollier who won with 152,889 (86 percent) over Robert Tillman with 25,656 votes (14 percent).

Results for other primary ballot positions in Pratt County were as follows:

• U.S. Rep. Dist. 4

Incumbent Ron Estes-R 1,896

Laura Lombard-D 275

• County Treasurer

Amy Jones-R 2,027

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• County Attorney

Tracey Beverlin-R 1,895

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• County Sheriff

Jimmy White-R 2,026

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• County Register of Deeds

Republican (no candidate filed)

Sherry Wenrich-D 268

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 6 Trustee

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 6 Treasurer

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 6 Committeeman

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat Kermit Brown 21

• Township 6 Committeewoman

Republican Linda Hoeme 124

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 7 Trustee

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 7 Treasurer

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 7 Committeeman

Republican Robert Hall 61

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 7 Committeewoman

Republican Marjorie Buck 61

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 8 Trustee

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 8 Treasurer

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 8 Committeeman

Republican Terry Smith 36

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 8 Committeewoman

Republican Nancy Smith 37

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 9 Trustee

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 9 Treasurer

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 9 Committeeman

Republican Dwight Adams 76

Democratic Ryan Lunt 13

• Township 9 Committeewoman

Republican Rachel Graff 71

Democrat Martha Wade 14

• Township 10 Trustee

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 10 Treasurer

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 10 Committeeman

Republican Daniel Ailstock 35

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 10 Committeewoman

Republican Tiffany Ailstock 33

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 11 Trustee

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 11 Treasurer

Republican (no candidate filed)

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 11 Committeeman

Republican Joe Strohl 71

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 11 Committeewoman

Republican Ellen Mohler 74

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 12 Trustee

Republican Rich Sanders 292

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 12 Treasurer

Republican Jill Hodgkinson 337

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 12 Committeeman

Republican Darren Hodgkinson 333

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Township 12 Committeewoman

Republican Jill Hodgkinson 332

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 1 Committeeman

Republican Al Abbott 187

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 1 Committeewoman

Republican Cathy Wagnon-Abbott 186

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 2 Committeeman

Republican Daryl Trimpe 123

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 2 Committeewoman

Republican Lori Voss 135

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 3 Committeeman

Republican Leo Hergenreder 343

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 3 Committeewoman

Republican Cathy Hergenreder 345

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 4 Committeeman

Republican Dan Petz 253

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 4 Committeewoman

Republican Tracy Petz 256

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 5 Committeeman

Republican Mark McManaman 242

Democrat (no candidate filed)

• Ward 5 Committeewoman

Republican Staci Snider 227

Democrat (no candidate filed)

Many voters wore masks at the polling stations (Pratt Community Center, 619 N. Main for city residents and Pratt Church of Christ, 320 Country Club Road for rural residents). Jodi Slief, a local nurse, said she had no problem wearing a mask to vote as she has to wear one at work every day.

"It was very important for people to get out and vote today," she said. "It wasn't any more dangerous than going to work or going shopping."

Pratt resident Beverly Crump also wore a mask for safety while doing her civic duty.

"I didn't want to chance contracting the disease and take it back to my place of employment," Crump said. "But it is my duty to get out and vote, so here I am."

Pratt teenager Mason Eck said he opted not to wear a mask while voting because he didn't think it was necessary.

"The situation had been blown out of proportion," Eck said. "But it is important for everyone to get out and vote so the peoples voice can be heard."

All primary race results are unofficial until the county commissioners canvass the ballots in the next few days.