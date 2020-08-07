Filley hosts Friday 'Lunch and Learn' artist

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Kansas watercolor artist Mike Fallier will be the featured guest for the August 7 First Friday “Lunch and Learn Series” program hosted by Vernon Filley Art Museum, 421 South Jackson, Pratt.

In keeping with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, five slots are open for in-person viewing, said Filly Co-Director Stan Reimer. In-Person Reservations are taken first-come, first-serve, phone 620-933-2787.

Fallier’s workshop will also be aired live on Filley social media—Facebook, Instagram and website, www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org---and will also be recorded and posted for on-line viewing.

A native of Kansas, now residing in Wichita, Fallier is following in the footsteps of his nationally-recognized father American Watercolor Society Artist James R. Fallier.

The guest artist’s Filley program will include a live demonstration as Fallier explains his technique.

The Filley Lunch and Learn guest artist said he also has ties to Pratt dating to the early 1980s when he taught at Pratt Community College and traveled to several South-Central Kansas communities, including Medicine Lodge, Greensburg, St. John and Kingman to hold workshops.

“As a 22-year-old artist, I learned a lot through this teaching experience,” Fallier said in a phone interview Friday, July 31.

Fallier’s background also includes a stint as an award-winning billboard painter which Fallier said helped develop his skill as a muralist.

Fallier’s said his style as a watercolorist has evolved and developed over time with subjects ranging from traditional landscapes, wildlife, Native American and southwestern scenes.

“From the time I was old enough to hold a brush, I was encouraged to learn and experiment with subtle nuances,” said Fallier, still creatively active in his sixth decade of life.

Currently, Fallier said he paints in acrylic and watercolor using a more understated, contemporary style and also sometimes incorporates metal-leaf, sand and salt, and other elements to create collages.

With more than 4,000 of his works in various private and corporate collections throughout the United States, including the Filly Art Museum, Fallier said he still finds fulfillment in creating art and in helping others explore their creativity.

Fallier’s painting ‘Winter Landscape’ and other of his demonstration paintings are available at the Filley Gift Shoppe, priced at $50 for the 12 by 18-inch unframed original demos, with proceeds from the sale helping fund Filley Museum.

Future “Lunch and Learn Programs are scheduled for September 4, Judi Kirk; October 2, Sue Godwin, and November 6, Lisa Perez Miller.