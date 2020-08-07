Neighbors hear bang as nearby garage collapses in Pratt

Gale Rose

Pratt Tribune

No one was injured when the front of an old garage collapsed at 216 South Hamilton on July 31. The front edge of the garage fell forward in the collapse. Neighbor Roxanne Banta and other relatives were sitting in their back yard at 214 South Hamilton when they heard a "bang" and turned to look at the garage just in time to see the front of the garage just fall over.

Banta said they called the fire department in case there were electrical wires involved. They went next door to alert the neighbor but no one was at home. No one was injured in the collapse and there was no fire.