Pratt firefighters respond to hotel and backyard grill calls

Gale Rose

Pratt Tribune

Just a couple of feet of wood suffered damage after a very small fire started around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7 at the Kansas Inn in Pratt. Stryker Welding was replacing an exterior metal stairwell on the southwest corner of the building when wood beneath the siding began to smoke, said Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer.

A water canister was used on the area but the smoke began to spread and the fire department was called. Fire units, including the ladder truck, responded to the call and quickly had the small fire put out. Firefighters removed a few pieces of siding to get to the actual flames.

Kramer said the wind was a contributing factor in the fire. The ladder truck was brought in case the fire should get into the roof area. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could travel so the ladder truck was not needed.

No firefighters and no Stryker employees were injured in the fire. There was no one in the rooms near the fire. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

Pratt firefighters also responded to a grill fire on Thursday Aug. 6 at 516 Eastland just after 6 p.m. Flames on a barbeque grill had gotten high and the person grilling called the fire department for help to extinguish the flames. A couple of firefighters arrived on scene before the fire trucks arrived. They shut off the propane to kill the fire and moved the grill away from the house. There was no damage to the grill or house and no one was injured. Chief Kramer however, held a moment of silence for the food that was being cooked as it did not survive the incident.