Visitors may enter Parkwood Village under strict guidelines

Gale Rose

Pratt Tribune

If all goes as planned, Parkwood Village will have turned a corner on the COVID-19 crisis on Monday, Aug. 10. Plans were to open the facility to visitors but under strict guidelines, said Sharon Will, residence director.

Visitors still have to call ahead of time to make an appointment. There will be designated hours when people can visit and only in certain zones. Only two visitors at a time will be allowed.

Visitors can only enter through the front door. Their temperature will be taken and they have to attest to where they have been in the last 14 days. Everyone at Parkwood including residents, staff and visitors has to wear a mask, Will said.

The situation at Parkwood is good right now and that has contributed to allowing visitors to come to the facility. Residents are allowed to eat in the dining room but only two at a table. Residents are hanging in there but they are ready for the world to change, Will said.

Family members have been fantastic with window visits. They have sent the staff snacks and flowers as a sign of appreciation for the care of their loved ones.

The staff has worked hard keeping up with protocols and making sure all safety procedures are in place.

“The staff is doing well. Their top priority is to not let the virus in. Everything is being done with their (residents) safety in mind,” Will said. “They (staff) support each other as a team.”

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the staff has gained extra duties including dealing with more residents.

“We are at 100 percent capacity (62),” Will said. “We had people move in during this.”

Legends Senior Living is Parkwood Village’s managing company. Parkwood continues to keep updated on local, state and national health information and recommendations.