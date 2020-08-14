One driver injured in two-vehicle wreck on Thursday

Gale Rose

Pratt Tribune

A rural Pratt County woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in northwest Pratt County on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Betty Young, 68 of northwest Pratt County, was westbound on NW 110th Street in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. John Kitts, 47 of Pratt, was northbound on NW 20th Street in a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Micah Polson.

Kitts stopped at the stop sign then failed to yield and pulled across the intersection in front of the Jeep that hit the passenger side rear quarter panel of the Chevrolet. Both vehicles came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection. Pratt County EMS transported Young to Pratt Regional Medical Center. Kitts refused transport. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident that was reported at 4:07 p.m.

Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt County Rescue, Pratt County EMS, Kansas Highway Patrol and local firefighters responded to the accident.