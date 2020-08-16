Summer reading program in Macksville celebrates imagination

The Macksville City Library Summer Reading Program 2020 is officially over. Fifteen children 6th grade and under, and 16 young adult and adults participated in Imagine Your Story programming.

“This year, in light of COVID-19, we offered participants the options of in person or come-and-go programming, plus online recordkeeping with ReaderZone,” said library director Jodi Suiter.

“We appreciate the sponsors who helped make prizes, crafts and snacks available for all participants. Golden Belt Telephone donated $100, for the purchase of two fire7 tablets, which were the Grand Prizes for the summer. Pratt Walmart donated $100, and a portion of a grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program sponsored by Bayer Fund was also used towards Summer Reading,” she said.

Sixth grade and younger participants crafted their stories from puzzles, sticker stories and magic wands, to door-hangers, book ads and more.

“Despite social distancing and no story time crowds, we enjoyed smiles, snacks and some really awesome books along the way,” Suiter said.

Giovani Barron won a fire7 tablet for this age group. Kennedy Butler, was the Top Reader with 91 books read, and she received a T-shirt, plus a special a special set of Little House on the Prairie books. The books were donated to the library in 2009 by Jetta Wellman, a former librarian and centenarian, who loved libraries and sharing books with others --especially with the children of Macksville.

Young adult and adult summer readers had the goal of reading five books over the summer. The winner of the drawing for the fire7 tablet in this age group was Sheridyn Black. Her favorite book of the summer was Savage Sam, by Fred Gipson.