Hamm awarded $2,500 Star scholarship

Kailey Hamm, daughter of Kevin and Michele Hamm of Pratt, was awared the P.E.O Star Scholarship on August 7, 2020.

Hamm, a 2020 graduate of Skyline High School, has been accepted at Pratt Community College where she plans to study elementary education this fall. She was recommended for this award by the IF Chapter of Pratt, Kansas.

The P.E.O. Star Scholarship is a $2,500 award based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.

The program is open to young women who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter.

For more information about the P.E.O Star Scholarship please contact Terry Olsen at 620-672-1488 or visit peointernational.org.