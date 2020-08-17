Highway still closed from early morning accident with two fatalities east of Pratt

An early-morning accident on U.S. Highway 54 east of Pratt resulted in two fatalities as a car collided head-on with a semi hauling grain. The road remains closed as of 9 a.m. while workers continue to clear the scene.

The accident happened at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Officer E.D. Jacks.

"A passenger car was traveling west and moved to pass another vehicle," Jacks said. "It collided with a semi traveling east, in the eastbound lane."

Jacks said individuals involved in the wreck included one truck driver and three passengers in the car.

"There were two fatalties and the driver of the car was transported to Pratt Regional Medical Center," Jacks said.

The car involved in the accident, a white Hyundai Elantra, ended up in the southeast ditch near the intersection of U.S. Highway 54 and 30th Avenue, 3 miles east of Pratt. The semi grain trailer, which remained upright, came to rest in a field approximately 100 yards east of the car, also on the south side of the highway.

According to a KHP report posted later in the day, the accident occurered in a no-passing zone when the car attempted to pass two semis. Killed in the accident were Elizabeth Jean Glenn, 60, and Jayden Marie Swavely, 16, of St. Louis. The 42-year-old woman driving the car was taken to the Pratt hospital with potentially serious injuries. She was also from St. Louis. A 54-year-old Dodge City man was driving the truck. He did not have any apparent injuries.