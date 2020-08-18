Pratt police getting close to burglary suspect, asking for public help

Jodi Strohl’s All That Hair business was broken in to and burglarized last weekend. Facebook posts on Pratt Neighbors Helping Neighbors highlighted breakins at the Pratt City Office and several storage units groups around town. All this, just after Detective Jeff Ward with the Pratt Police Department issued a statement Augsut 14 asking the public for help in solving continued breakins in Pratt.

“We would like to ask for the public’s help with the investigation into business burglaries occurring through-out the City of Pratt,” Ward said. “Police have been steadily investigating just over 20 burglaries to area businesses and churches occurring between September 2019 and August, 2020.”

Ward said that, at present, Pratt Police believe that these acts are being committed by a single, male subject as evidence recovered at each scene indicates.

“These acts occur randomly during the night-time hours and all have involved forced entry and centered around the theft of cash monies when found,” Ward said.

The local police department continues to pursue all leads and collect evidence in these investigations and urge anyone having any information to contact officers or detectives at the Pratt Police Department at 620.672.5551.

Ward also said that police urge anyone seeing anything that they believe to be suspicious to also immediately call the Police or #911.

Ward said that area businesses that haven’t taken the initial step to please consider the installation of security alarm systems in order to prevent these or similar offenses.

At the August 16 Pratt City commission meeting, Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble updated commissioners on the department’s work on recent break-ins.

Humble said most of the business that have been hit did not have security alarms or cameras, but one that was hit did have a security alarm which went off when police investigated next door.

"They had a camera. That's how we were able to figure out how close we were," Humble said.

He said officers saw a single individual flee the scene.

Humble again urged businesses and also residents to install some kind of security system, not necessarily the most expensive ones, but anything to help deter break-ins.

"We really do need help from the public and especially businesses," Humble said.