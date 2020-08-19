Community art show extended at Vernon Filley Art Museum

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

By popular demand a Community Art Show at Pratt’s Vernon Filley Art Museum has been extended through Saturday, September 22.

Filley Museum Co-Director Brittany Novatny said the idea for the event was sparked by museum board member Larry Kahmeier who expressed curiosity about what area artists had been creating during COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions.

“We have huge artistic talent here and this is a show to highlight what people did during quarantine,” Novatny said.

Forty-seven area artists responded to a Filley Museum Facebook post inviting entries, resulting in an exhibit of more than 125 art works ranging from paintings to quilts to sculptures, needle work and a variety of other mediums.

“We’ve had such a great response of people coming in to view the exhibits,” said museum guide Irene Shumway. “This has been a very popular show.”

Artists exhibiting works include Jane Queal with miniature wood cuts, Deb Goyen with bejeweled deer skulls, Kent Goyen who created wood epoxy tables, Lisa Perez Miller with a sunflower photography focus, Sophie Bricker with many western and horse-themed creations including painted vinyl records, and many others like Cindy Tilley, Don Crouse, Don Buhler, Glenda Howdyshell, Stan Reimer, Gracie, Sophie and Emma Bronson, Sue Buhler, David Vollbracht, Tammy Poland, Larry Kahmeyer, Darrell Stroda, Justin Zielke, Cheryl Kumberg, Diana Harris, Patty Johnson, Linda Broce, Elaine Ray, Christina Howell, Kyle Howell, Meg Bowman, Cora Bowman, Lu Sherer, Dick Bixler, Martha Hunter, John Nixon, Debbie Estes, Patrice Egging, Darren Parker, Mathis, Matthew, Alayne, Justus, Callie-Jo, Cade and Garrett Novotny, Marsha Stineman, Donna Gerber, Rick Gerber, Myrna Minnis and Judy Clark.

Some of the art work is for sale. Some pieces are already marked sold.

“A lot of the pieces aren’t for sale,” Novatny said. “Our goal was just to show off talents of area artists. It’s been a great success and we hope more people will come in to see this."

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free to members. General admission is adults, $4; seniors 65 and over $3; college students with ID, $3; and youth, ages five to 17, $2.

Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.