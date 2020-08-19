Rose retirement recognized by Pratt City Fire Department

Every second Wednesday of the month is a special feed night at the Pratt City Fire Station, but Wednesday, August 12, the firemen met for a special purpose other than just to eat together with their units.

“We wanted to do something special for Gale Rose,” said Fire Chief David Kramer. “We appreciate everything he has done for us, for our community, as a reporter for the Pratt Tribune for the past 20 years. We just wanted to have a him as our special guest.”

Kramer and company presented Rose with a service of appreciation framed certificate and an aluminmum plaque honoring his years of service.

“Gale has been in the trenches with us since 2001, covering the fire department and other first responder calls for the Pratt Tribune,” Kramer said. “He is a great journalist and photographer, he always has great stories to tell, memories to share and a knack for making us laugh at the right times,” Kramer said.

Rose was also presented with a birthday cake commemorating his years of service, appropriate since August 14 was his 70th birthday, as well as his long-awaited retirement date.