Barron Theater in Pratt: Ready for customers

Fan Brownell

Pratt Tribune

The Barron Theatre at 313 South Main Street in Pratt has re-opened for weekend movies and also for private party or special events.

“We’re taking recommended COVID-19 measures to keep everyone safe,” said Sheryl White, development coordinator for Youth Core Ministries, the non-profit organization which owns and manages The Barron. “We’re sanitizing the concession area and lobby regularly as well as the theatre and other areas.”

Social distancing is observed by skipping rowsbetween groups, and masks are recommended but not required, White said.

Economic loss because of COVID-19 closures have affected the operating budget, so the theater is continuing to serve up concessions for theatre patrons, as well as for take-out with curbside pickup available to raise money.

Cut-rate admission donations are also being offered at this time.

“We’ll be showing dollar movies until U.S. new box office releases are available again,” said White.

Movie hours are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Coming up on the Barron Theatre big screen for a three-day weekend run starting Friday, August 28, is "Trolls World Tour”, an animated film released last March in which characters Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the six Troll tribes and save their diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Scheduled to play Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6 will be ‘Spiderman: Far From Home” in which Peter Parker’s relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when he’s recruited for a mission.

Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13, scheduled to play is “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” starring British actor Dev Patel, renowned as the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer. The two-hour movie, which had a release date of August 28 for U.S. theaters, follows the life of Charles Dickens’ fictional character and chronicles Copperfield’s adventures from childhood to maturity and also the adventures of the web of friends and enemies Copperfield meets along the way.

Barron Theatre schedules are available on the Barron’s website www.prattbarron.org and also on Facebook.

Admission is $1 for both adults and children three or older, during dollar days, while they last. Children two and under are free.

YCM staffer Patty Fox is theater manager and oversees the Baron’s concession counter and also arranges for curbside pickup of fresh buttered popcorn and other concessions from 5 to 6 p.m. and 7:15 to 8 p.m. Fridays.

Phone contact for popcorn-to-go orders is 620-388-5236.

White may be contacted for information about booking The Baron for social or business events by sending an email to sdw1001@gmail.com.

There is no charge for the rental, but a refundable cleanup deposit of $100, plus donation of choice, is collected at the time of the booking.