Community supports Pratt-area schools with special prayer service

A small crowd gathered for a school prayer service Saturday, evening on Zerger Field, but hope and uplifting messages for teachers and students in area districts were shared by local leaders with those in attendance.

The event was organized by members of the Pratt Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group after someone posted a note about another community hosting a prayer service for area schools.

More than 20 prayer supporters came to the Pratt event and took part in singing led by Mike and Susan Neifert and prayer led by Nicole Schwartz-Eck.

The Neifert duo, from Pratt Friends Church, led by singing “Raise a Hallelujah” by Bethel Music, a song which spoke to conquering fear through faith and song in the face of fear and uncertainty. “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone,” was next, followed by a uplifting words and then prayer by Schwartz-Eck, pastor at the First United Methodist Church.

“It’s good that we can gather to do this,” Schwartz-Eck said. “Our teachers are no longer allowed to pray in their classrooms but we can provide the support they need, and we can pray for the safety of our students and families, and teachers, who face uncertainty of these times.”

The prayer service was followed by another community event: a Saturday Car Cruise night in Pratt.