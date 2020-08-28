Face shields available as mask options in Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Protection from coronavirus seems to have taken a fashionable turn as Pratt area residents are having more and more choices to keep others and themselves safe.

Balloons & More at 105 West First Street and Creative Restorations 1807 East 1st Street, along with Memories Home Décor and Gifts at 110 South Main Street, have become some of the go-to places in Pratt for face coverings that have eye appeal as well as providing protection.

Balloons and More owner Tonja Harrison and Lisa Rawlings of Creative Restorations have both added face shields to their line of COVID-19 protective gear, purchasing the shields pre-made and personalizing them to add pizzazz.

“They are great for people who have medical issues or other issues wearing a mask,” Harrison said of face shields that resemble the headgear worn by metalsmiths.

“I don’t feel like I can breathe in a mask,” Harrison said. “The shield doesn’t fog up my glasses. I don’t mind wearing it at all.”

Rawlings carries several styles of masks decorated to appeal to sports and other fans, including Frogs and Thunderbirds, and store personnel can also personalize face shields.

In addition to masks and face shields, Creative Restorations carries neck gators that are tubes pulled over the head and worn around the neck when face protection is not needed.

A video posted on Creative Restorations Facebook site showcases the variety of face mask styles in several colors and designs and sizes that are ready for purchase.

Special orders are also an option to uniquely personalize COVID face coverings, according to Rawlings.

For health reasons, masks may not be tried on and are not returnable after purchase.