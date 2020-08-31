'Songs for a New World' to premiere soon in Pratt

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Despite COVID-19 impact setbacks, the Pratt High School theatre department still plans to perform their annual fall musical.

With a special performance designated for senior citizens and others vulnerable to the virus on Friday, September 11 at 9:30 a.m., the play this year, like everything else, will look a little different. There will also be two regular performances at 7:30 p.m. on September 12, and 2 p.m. on September 13.

Some of those differences, however, are not

The cast and crew of the PHS theater department hope to see everyone at their performances of “Songs for a New World.”

due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of a regular musical with set characters, dialogue and plot, this year’s play will be what is known as a review.

“Songs for a New World” by Jason Robert Brown is a collection of songs written by the composer that express a common overarching theme. In this case, it would be about the moment when everything seems perfect and disaster strikes and finding a way to regroup and figure out how to survive in a “new world.”

Arica Malone, director of the play, said that the set, costumes, choreography and staging are all up to the interpretation of the creative team, and to be prepared for an exciting and different production. As far as precautions being taken, all actors and crew wear masks during rehearsals.

“Everyone involved with the show has been extremely committed to making it a great experience for our students in this time of uncertainty,” Malone said. “I am so proud to be a part of a community and school district that supports the arts.”

and has allowed us to continue to provide opportunities for all our students. This show highlights many of Pratt’s talented singers and dancers!”

The first performance is set for Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:30am at the LMS auditorium, and will be a special performance designated for senior citizens and those more vulnerable to the virus. Other performance times will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7:30pm, as well as, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. Seating in the auditorium will be cut by about ⅓ of its regular capacity. There will only be seats in every other row, and a required minimum of two seats between family groups. Therefore, it is recommended and highly encouraged to reserve tickets in advance by emailing arica.malone@usd382.com.