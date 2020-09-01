Back on track: student-athletes keeping new facility busy

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

A long-awaited addition to the Pratt community, the new PCC Track and Field complex has been officially open since last October. And though used very little through the months since opening because of coronavirus shutdowns, the new facility is now home to a steady stream of athletes who are coming to work and play there as fall sports seasons get started.

According to Tim Swartzendruber, athletic director at Pratt Community College, the facility was used briefly to host soccer and track practices before the shutdown.

However, PCC’s men’s and women’s soccer and track teams, and the cheer/dance team are currently using the complex for practices, even though many of their seasons have been postponed until the spring.

Activity on the field is taking place just about any given evening as the new facility serves as the home of PCC track teams.

Swartzendruber reported that other teams at PCC use the complex for conditioning and practicing. He said that there is a PCC track meet tenativley scheduled there for March 31, 2021.

“The college is very excited to host events this spring have the community come to watch and support our athletes,” Swartzendruber said.

Prior to the completion of the new complex, PCC track teams practiced on the PHS track at Zerger Field.

David Swank, athletic director for Pratt High School, said there is a PHS track meet scheduled for April 9 at the new complex, as well as an LMS track meet on April 22. According to Swank these will be the first high/ middle school track meets held in Pratt in approximately 15 years.